Col. Kabilan Sai Ashok appointed as a boxing official in Paris Olympics

Former international player Col Kabilan Sai Ashok will become the youngest Indian to officiate in the Olympic Games after he was appointed as Referee Judge for Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old Sai Ashok is only the fourth Indian since 1904 to officiate at the Olympic Games and he is the first Indian to have represented the country as a player and as an official at a World Championship.



Sai Ashok, who works as Boxing Administrator at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, is also the first Indian become the President of World Military Boxing Council.

He also holds the record of being the only 🇮🇳 referee to have been fastracked from 2STAR to 3STAR status#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/ug7uefn9rL — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 26, 2024

He also holds the record of being the only Indian referee to have been fast tracked from 2-star to 3-star status.



The last Indian to officiate at the Olympics was back in 2012, during the London Olympics.

The boxing event will with the preliminary rounds on July 27 and concludes on August 11.

A total of 52 medals,13 gold, 13 silver and 26 bronzes will be on offer, with two bronze medals awarded in each weight class at the Olympics.

A six member Indian contingent will feature in the Paris Olympics 2024. Although India has won three medals at the Olympics in boxing, all of them have been bronze.