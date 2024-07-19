Paris is now a high security 'grey zone'

France has geared up for the biggest sporting event in the world as the Paris Olympics games are just one week away from starting.

As the athletes started arriving in the Games Village, the French police has locked down central Paris.

'Grey Zone'

Around 14,000 people will gather at the Village for the during the Olympics, of which 9000 plus are athletes.

The facilities for the Paris Olympics have been inaugurated by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, earlier this year.

The organisers have also provided well-flourished facilities at the Olympic Village.

Yet, some national contingents, like the Team USA, have ordered their own air conditioning units.

As per the latest guidelines, any outsider wanting to enter the "Grey Zone" area of the village needs to have a security pass in terms of a QR code and also have to undergo a high-security check, whether he is a tourist, athlete or a resident.

A security bubble

As the Olympic Games approached, the French security system was tightened, and a security bubble was created for the vehicles, starting from 5:00 am on July 18 to the opening ceremony next week.

The Indian contingent of 117 athletes, including the seven reserves, has also started moving to Paris in batches. Many Indian shooters, rowers and archers have already reached the Village.

Whereas, the rest of the contingent will start moving with the course of this three-week-long Olympics programme, starting on July 26 in Paris.

French security is on high alert and keeping everything in check as there were a few incidents which looked like deliberate threats. But, still, the authorities said there is no terror threat to the Olympics.