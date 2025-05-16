BCCI expresses intent to support Olympic sports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering adopting and supporting a few Olympic sports disciplines. The idea was discussed during a high-level meeting held on Thursday between the BCCI and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The meeting, chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and attended by representatives from over 50 corporate houses, focused on ways to strengthen India’s Olympic medal prospects through collaborative efforts. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla represented the cricket board and reportedly conveyed the BCCI's willingness to provide long-term financial and strategic support to select non-cricket sports.

If the plan moves forward, it would mark the first time the cricket board—India’s wealthiest sports body—extends sustained backing to Olympic sports, potentially covering infrastructure, funding, and administrative expertise. While the BCCI has previously supported Olympic athletes through donations, this approach could see more direct involvement with specific sports federations.

The talks also revolved around the government's flagship Project OTC (Olympic Training Centre), aimed at establishing elite centres for Olympic sports. These centres would nurture athletes aged 10–18 for the 2028–2036 Olympic cycles and could involve joint support from the government, corporates, and federations through a tripartite agreement model.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry is also exploring a policy shift to allow Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) to represent the country in international competitions. Currently, only Indian passport holders are eligible, but officials are open to revisiting this rule, particularly in sports like football, where Indian talent pools remain limited.

The proposals from both the BCCI and the Sports Ministry reflect a broader vision: to propel India into the top-10 of the Olympic medal tally by the 2036 Games—a year India is actively bidding to host.

A follow-up meeting is expected soon to finalise the sports BCCI may adopt, the scale of support, and the implementation strategy.