A significant number of athletes are turning to OnlyFans, a platform known for adult content, to support their Olympic dreams data reveal as Paris Olympics reaches its business end.

Despite the Olympics generating billions of dollars annually from TV rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales, many athletes struggle to make ends meet.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), while acknowledging athletes' right to explore financial options, has largely remained silent on the broader issues of funding and support. This has left athletes like British diver Jack Laugher and Australian diver Matthew Mitcham finding alternative ways to fund their training and competition expenses.

Laugher, who recently won a bronze medal in Paris, has turned to OnlyFans to help cover his living and training costs. His account, offering "safe for work" content, has been described as a lifeline.

Similarly, Mitcham, who has previously won gold, has used the platform to earn significantly more than traditional sponsorships would provide. He views his OnlyFans content as a way to monetize his physically demanding lifestyle while grappling with the societal stigma surrounding the platform.



Other athletes, like New Zealand's Robbie Manson and Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman, have also turned to OnlyFans.

The IOC and national Olympic committees are criticized for not adequately supporting athletes financially.

Rob Koehler from Global Athlete, an organization created by athletes to address the power imbalance in sports, highlighted that while the IOC earns over $1.7 billion annually, athletes often face financial hardships, with some even covering their expenses for the Games.

Despite claims that IOC distributes 90% of its revenues to sports development, specific details about athlete support are lacking.