'Confident that the Paris bound athletes will make India proud,' says Narendra Modi

The Indian contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics traveled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, ahead of the major competition.

The athletes were accompanied by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and former Olympian P.T. Usha, along with chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Notable athletes such as P.R. Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker had a brief yet meaningful interaction with the Prime Minister about their preparations for the upcoming Games. Stalwarts Neeraj Chopra and P.V. Sindhu joined the interaction online.

Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the @Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/OOoipJpfUb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2024

"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," Modi shared on X. P.T. Usha expressed confidence that Indian athletes will perform better than at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India won seven medals, including one gold.

Determined to improve upon its performance at the previous Olympic Games, India will be sending a strong contingent of nearly 120 athletes to Paris this year. The team features defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, a formidable 21-member shooting team, and a determined 16-member men's hockey team.

During his Mann Ki Baat address earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the Indian contingent. He reiterated his belief in their capabilities and wished them the best for their Olympic journey.

The Olympic Games are set to commence on July 24 and will continue until August 11