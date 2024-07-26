78 Indian athletes to take part in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

78 Indian athletes will take part in the Athletes' Parade at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday. The athletes will be joined by officials representing 12 sports.



India sent a 117-member contingent for the Paris Olympics along with a 140-member support staff.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and four-time Olympian Achanta Sharath Kamal have been chosen as the flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

According to a PTI report, IOC president PT Usha and Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang have given top preference to athletes based on their availability.

Many athletes pulled out of the opening ceremony due to their preparations for the Olympics or having games scheduled the next morning.

Among the notable athletes who will grace the opening ceremony are Deepika Kumari (archery), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Manika Batra (table tennis), and Rohan Bopanna.

As several athletes decided to skip the event, three reserve players from the hockey team will join the ceremony instead.

Additionally, the track and field, weightlifting, and wrestling teams have yet to arrive in Paris.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will take place at the Seine River. This would be the first time the opening ceremony takes place outside an enclosed stadium.

Over 6,500 athletes will sail past Paris' iconic monuments in approximately 90 boats, marking an iconic moment in Olympic history.