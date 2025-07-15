2028 LA Olympics: Check out complete sport wise schedule

With exactly three years to go for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the organisers announced complete schedule for the Games on Monday.

"We're celebrating being exactly three years out from the 2028 Olympic Games by sharing the OFFICIAL OLYMPIC COMPETITION SCHEDULE," they posted.

While the opening ceremony for the Games will be held on 15 July, the closing ceremony will be held on 30 July, 2028.

Multiple sports like cricket, canoe slalom, and basketball, football, hockey and others will, however, begin at least three days prior to the opening ceremony from 12 July.

The first medal awarded at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be in the sport of Triathlon at the Venice Beach on 15 July, 2028.

Check out the complete schedule for 2028 LA Olympics

3x3 Basketball: 16 July to 22 July, 2028

Archery: 21 July to 28 July, 2028

Artistic Gymnastics: 15 July to 25 July, 2028

Artistic Swimming: 25 July to 29 July, 2028

Athletics: 15 July to 30 July, 2028

Badminton: 15 July to 24 July, 2028

Baseball: 15 July to 20 July, 2028

Basketball: 12 July to 30 July, 2028

Beach Volleyball: 15 July to 29 July, 2028

BMX Freestyle: 28 July to 29 July, 2028

BMX Racing: 15 July to 16 July, 2028

Boxing: 15 July to 30 July, 2028

Canoe Slalon: 14 July to 22 July, 2028

Canoe Sprint: 25 July to 29 July, 2028

Costal Rowing: 24 July to 25 July, 2028

Cricket: 12 July to 29 July, 2028

Cycling Road: 19 July to 23 July, 2028

Cycling Track: 25 July to 30 July, 2028

Diving: 16 July to 28 July, 2028

Equestrian: 15 July to 29 July, 2028

Fencing: 15 July to 23 July, 2028

Flag Football: 15 July to 22 July, 2028

Football: 12 July to 29 July, 2028

Golf: 18 July to 29 July, 2028

Handball: 12 July to 28 July, 2028

Hockey: 12 July to 29 July, 2028

Judo: 15 July to 22 July, 2028

Lacrosse: 24 July to 29 July, 2028

Modern Pentathlon: 15 July to 18 July, 2028

Mountain Bike: 16 July to 17 July, 2028

Open Water Swimming: 16 to 17 July, 2028

Rhythmic Gymnastics: 26 to 29 July, 2028

Rowing: 15 to 22 July, 2028

Rugby Sevens: 12 to 18 July, 2028

Sailing: 15 to 24 July, 2028

Skateboarding: 18 to 26 July, 2028

Softball: 23 to 28 July, 2028

Sport Climbing: 24 to 29 July, 2028

Table Tennis: 15 to 28 July, 2028

Taekwondo: 26 to 29 July, 2028

Tennis: 19 July to 28 July, 2028

Trampoline Gymnastics: 21 July, 2028

Triathlon: 16 to 20 July, 2028

Volleyball: 15 July to 30 July, 2028

Water Polo: 12 July to 23 July, 2028

Weightlifting: 25 July to 29 July, 2028

Wrestling: 24 July to 30 July, 2028

Opening Ceremony: 15 July 2028

Closing Ceremony: 30 July