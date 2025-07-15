Olympics
2028 LA Olympics: Check out complete sport wise schedule
The opening ceremony for 2028 LA Olympics will be held on 15 July, 2028.
With exactly three years to go for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the organisers announced complete schedule for the Games on Monday.
"We're celebrating being exactly three years out from the 2028 Olympic Games by sharing the OFFICIAL OLYMPIC COMPETITION SCHEDULE," they posted.
While the opening ceremony for the Games will be held on 15 July, the closing ceremony will be held on 30 July, 2028.
Multiple sports like cricket, canoe slalom, and basketball, football, hockey and others will, however, begin at least three days prior to the opening ceremony from 12 July.
The first medal awarded at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be in the sport of Triathlon at the Venice Beach on 15 July, 2028.
Check out the complete schedule for 2028 LA Olympics
3x3 Basketball: 16 July to 22 July, 2028
Archery: 21 July to 28 July, 2028
Artistic Gymnastics: 15 July to 25 July, 2028
Artistic Swimming: 25 July to 29 July, 2028
Athletics: 15 July to 30 July, 2028
Badminton: 15 July to 24 July, 2028
Baseball: 15 July to 20 July, 2028
Basketball: 12 July to 30 July, 2028
Beach Volleyball: 15 July to 29 July, 2028
BMX Freestyle: 28 July to 29 July, 2028
BMX Racing: 15 July to 16 July, 2028
Boxing: 15 July to 30 July, 2028
Canoe Slalon: 14 July to 22 July, 2028
Canoe Sprint: 25 July to 29 July, 2028
Costal Rowing: 24 July to 25 July, 2028
Cricket: 12 July to 29 July, 2028
Cycling Road: 19 July to 23 July, 2028
Cycling Track: 25 July to 30 July, 2028
Diving: 16 July to 28 July, 2028
Equestrian: 15 July to 29 July, 2028
Fencing: 15 July to 23 July, 2028
Flag Football: 15 July to 22 July, 2028
Football: 12 July to 29 July, 2028
Golf: 18 July to 29 July, 2028
Handball: 12 July to 28 July, 2028
Hockey: 12 July to 29 July, 2028
Judo: 15 July to 22 July, 2028
Lacrosse: 24 July to 29 July, 2028
Modern Pentathlon: 15 July to 18 July, 2028
Mountain Bike: 16 July to 17 July, 2028
Open Water Swimming: 16 to 17 July, 2028
Rhythmic Gymnastics: 26 to 29 July, 2028
Rowing: 15 to 22 July, 2028
Rugby Sevens: 12 to 18 July, 2028
Sailing: 15 to 24 July, 2028
Skateboarding: 18 to 26 July, 2028
Softball: 23 to 28 July, 2028
Sport Climbing: 24 to 29 July, 2028
Table Tennis: 15 to 28 July, 2028
Taekwondo: 26 to 29 July, 2028
Tennis: 19 July to 28 July, 2028
Trampoline Gymnastics: 21 July, 2028
Triathlon: 16 to 20 July, 2028
Volleyball: 15 July to 30 July, 2028
Water Polo: 12 July to 23 July, 2028
Weightlifting: 25 July to 29 July, 2028
Wrestling: 24 July to 30 July, 2028
Opening Ceremony: 15 July 2028
Closing Ceremony: 30 July