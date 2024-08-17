NorthEast United advances to the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup

NorthEast United cruised past Odisha FC 5-1 to enter the knockouts from Group E of the Durand Cup, played at the SAI Stadium on Friday.

Jithin M.S scored a brace while Guillermo Fernandez and Thoi Singh scored a goal each for the Highlanders and an own goal by Tankadhar Bag completed the scoreline. Paogoumang Singson scored the consolation for the Juggernauts.

With this win, NorthEast United FC finished in the top of Group E with nine points from three matches while Odisha FC finished their campaign with three points.

Juan Pedro Benali named a strong and experienced lineup for the important match against Amit Rana’s young Juggernauts with the former looking for a spot in the knockouts and the latter hoping to finish the tournament on a high.

Mirshad M.K started in goal for The Highlanders, the third keeper in three matches.

Jithin M.S. scored twice within three minutes to hurt Odisha FC within the first 20 minutes of the first half. The Kerala winger received a simple through ball over the top and he expertly found the goal past the rushing goalkeeper for the first goal.

A couple of minutes later, Odisha FC gave the ball away on the edge of the box and Ajaraie found Jithin unmarked inside the box.

The winger tried to put the ball on a plate for his teammates but it was deflected back to him by Odisha captain Lalliansanga and the forward did not have much trouble in finishing past Niraj Kumar in goal for his second of the game.

Interestingly, Odisha FC had better possession statistics in the first half than NorthEast but the young side could not create any clear-cut chances to trouble the Highlanders defense.

On the other hand, NorthEast United looked dangerous while going forward with the lively Jithin M.S always available to find spaces behind the defence.

Odisha looked rejuvenated in the second half, but it was once again NorthEast who scored to take the match away from the opposition.

Thoi Singh did well to fire a low cross inside the box which was deflected in his own goal by Tankadhar Bag in an attempt to clear his lines.

Odisha FC had their best run in the game in the next ten minutes and scored their only goal of the match through a stunning strike by center-back Paogoumang Singson from way outside the penalty box.



That goal was the only bright spot in Odisha’s game as they conceded a fourth soon. Moroccan striker Ajaraie played his strike partner Guillermo through on goal and the Spanish forward calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

NorthEast completed their dominant display with their fifth goal by Thoi Singh who was set up by the brilliant Mohammed Ali Bemmamer as the Highlanders cruised to the knockouts for the second consecutive year.