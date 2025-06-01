National-level Taekwondo player alleges gang-rape in Kanpur, probe underway

A national-level Taekwondo athlete has alleged that she was gang-raped by multiple individuals at an ashram near a police station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Though the alleged incident took place in January, the complaint was filed four months later, according to various regional media outlets.

The survivor submitted a video to the police, which has been circulating on social media, allegedly showing an elderly man assaulting her within the ashram.

Authorities are currently reviewing the video as part of the investigation, India Today reported.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Govind Nagar in Kanpur, was seeking a location to set up a shop when a local man, Govind Mahto, offered to introduce her to influential individuals. She says Mahto took her to the ashram, where she was given a laddoo, after which she lost consciousness.

She alleges that Mahto, along with the ashram’s chief priest (mahant) and several others, assaulted her. Four individuals, including priests, have been named in the FIR.

The delay in reporting, she said, was due to fear of retaliation given the accused’s purported political connections.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mahesh Kumar confirmed that a complaint had been filed. “The woman approached the DCP with her complaint, which was handed over to me for investigation. A video has also been submitted, and we have visited the ashram room shown in it. We are examining all aspects and will take further action accordingly,” Kumar said.

In response to the allegations, the ashram's priests claimed they were in Prayagraj attending the Kumbh during the time of the incident. They have provided photos and videos as evidence to support their alibi, which police say are also under scrutiny.