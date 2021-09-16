News
Maharashtra Govt asks Sunil Gavaskar to develop his 20,000 sq ft plot
The former Indian cricketer has been reminded of a proposal to set up a cricket academy in the plot that was made over 3 decades ago
The Maharastra government has come down heavily on Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar over an unused plot of land in Mumbai. The land was given to his foundation in 1988 and has been unused since then despite several promises being made to develop it. The entire lease was for a period of 60 years in the Bandra Reclamation Area and the lease has been renewed thrice(1999, 2002, and 2007) since it was given to Gavaskar.
Dr Jitendra Awhad even tweeted about this and expressed his opinion about the matter. Ahwad stated that"I had almost taken the decision to cancel the allotment of the 2,000 sq metre plot located in Bandra (East). Despite such a huge size and prime location, the proposed cricket academy has not yet come there. I did not cancel the allotment because of Gavaskar's stature and his great contribution to the game,"