Maharashtra Govt asks Sunil Gavaskar to develop his 20,000 sq ft plot

The Maharastra government has come down heavily on Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar over an unused plot of land in Mumbai. The land was given to his foundation in 1988 and has been unused since then despite several promises being made to develop it. The entire lease was for a period of 60 years in the Bandra Reclamation Area and the lease has been renewed thrice(1999, 2002, and 2007) since it was given to Gavaskar.

Had it not been #sunilgavaskar as the housing minister would have cancelled the allotment I m one who used to c god in #SunilGavaskar

Now at least he should make the best out of the plot.

Can't forget the day he was clean bowled by #PhilipsDefraitis and I left the stadium crying — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) September 15, 2021

Dr Jitendra Awhad even tweeted about this and expressed his opinion about the matter. Ahwad stated that"I had almost taken the decision to cancel the allotment of the 2,000 sq metre plot located in Bandra (East). Despite such a huge size and prime location, the proposed cricket academy has not yet come there. I did not cancel the allotment because of Gavaskar's stature and his great contribution to the game,"

Sunil Gavaskar had responded by saying that he will ensure the development of the plot at the earliest. As per certain conditions, he has to start the construction within a year and ensure that the project is completed within 3 years at the most. 1/4th of the profits from the foundation will also have to be given to the state government.







