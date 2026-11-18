The Sports Ministry on Wednesday formed a 14-member committee to formulate a framework for developing "professionally managed, and financially sustainable" leagues in India with BCCI CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin among the prominent members of the panel.

The committee, which also includes IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, has been mandated to assess existing ecosystem "constraints", and identify priority sports. It would be required to recommend measures to attract corporate capital, franchise ownership, sponsorships, broadcasting and digital rights, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) financing.

Empowered to consult National Sports Federations, existing league officials, investors, and sports technology firms, the committee has been given eight weeks to submit its final recommendations to the Ministry

"While several sports leagues in the country have achieved varying levels of success, many disciplines with strong sporting and social potential face commercial viability hurdles during their initial stages," the ministry said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the Committee will assess the present sports league ecosystem

to identify the major issues and constraints affecting the establishment and sustainability of leagues...," it added.

"...(the committee) will identify priority sports and categories, particularly Olympic sports, women's sports, youth sports, indigenous sports, and emerging sports, to recommend suitable operational models tailored to their sporting and commercial potential."

The panel also includes top Sports Ministry officials Kunal, Joint Secretary (Governance), who will be its convener, and Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary (Khelo India) along with representatives from major broadcasters like JioStar, Sony Network, Doordarshan, and Zee Network.

The panel's formation is a major step towards Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's stated goal of creating a robust league system in India. Currently, the leagues that have managed to capture the attention of the fans include IPL at the very top followed by franchise-based leagues in badminton, kabaddi, hockey and wrestling among others.

However, almost all of them have battled financial issues with the hockey league facing the prospect of a shutdown within two years of its revival.

The Ministry said a league ecosystem would not just help talent but would also bring in private investment and generate employment across sports management, broadcasting, technology, and events.

"...the Committee will examine mechanisms for structured Government facilitation alongside active participation from the private sector, sports organisations, State Governments, local bodies, and communities.

"This includes evaluating targeted interventions such as Viability Gap Funding

(a one-time government grant to infrastructure projects), direct and indirect financial assistance, and concessional access to Government sports infrastructure," the Ministry stated.

Additionally, the committee will propose strategies to integrate leagues with schools, colleges, universities, and local clubs to "foster grassroots participation".

The composition of the Committee:

Kunal, Joint Secretary (Governance) Convener, Vineel Krishna, (Joint Secretary -Khelo India), Raghuram Iyer (CEO, IOA, B Srinivasan (RIL), Hemang Amin (BCCI CEO and COO IPL), P.K.S.V. Sagar (GMR Sports), Sanjay Adesara (Adani Sportsline), Divyanshu Singh (JSW Sports), Ishan Chatterjee (Jio Hotstar), Rajesh Kaul (Sony Pictures), Anupam Swaroop (DD Sports), Parag Darade (Zee Entertainment), Abhijit Bhattacharya (BVL), Advocate Nandan Kamath.





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