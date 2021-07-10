9 out of 11 finalists at 2021 Spelling Bee Finals were Indian-Americans

For the first time in the history of the Scripts National Spell Bee competition in America, a girl of African American descent has stood first. Fourteen year old Zalia Avant-garde took home the honours after an intense final with her final word spelt being "Murraya". The competition was held in the ESPN Sports Complex in Florida, Orlando.

Another major record that was broken was that no Indian American won the Competition for the first time after a 12 year streak. There were a total of 11 finalists out of which 9 were Indian American children and the expected norm every year was that the trend of them winning it would continue. The finalists were Roy Seligman, Bhavana Madini, Sreethan Gajula, Ashritha Gandhari, Avani joshi, Vivinsha Veduru, Dhroov Bharathia, Akshainie Kamma, Vihaan Sibbal, Chaitra Thummalla, Zaila Avant-Garde.