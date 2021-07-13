Biopic on Sourav Ganguly confirmed

In the latest Bollywood biopic news that has come to light, Sourav Ganguly is set to become another sportsperson to have a movie made about him. 'Dada' confirmed the same in an interview with News18 but did not reveal any further details about the same. He stated that the movie would be in Hindi but the director could not be revealed as yet.



There is speculation however that Ranbir Kapoor could be chosen as the lead actor and is being considered by the production house amongst a shortlisted few candidates. The actor will be expected to fit into the biopic that will trace the journey of Sourav Ganguly from his younger days as a cricketer right till he became the President of the BCCI. The film will be similar to other sport biopics that have been released in recent years and will supposedly have a budget of around 250 crores.



This particular biopic has been at the centre of intense speculation and it was reported that several production houses had approached the cricketer even with offers for him to act. Ganguly had previously commented that Hrithik Roshan would not be able to play his role given that their body types are different and it would be strange to have a muscular individual playing his role.

This will be the 4th biopic on an Indian cricketer to have released and Ganguly will join the list of MS Dhoni, M Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar.