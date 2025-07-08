Sohail Khan wins historic silver medal at Kudo World Cup 2025

India’s Sohail Khan scripted history at the Kudo World Cup 2025 by securing a silver medal in the Men’s -250 P category, registering India's best-ever finish in the senior men’s division at the global event.

The prestigious tournament was held in Bulgaria on July 5 and 6 and saw participation from top Kudo athletes across the world.

Hailing from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Sohail, also known as the “Golden Boy of MP,” performed exceptionally well to earn his place on the podium.

Sohail began his campaign in the Round of 16 against Pakistan’s Abdulla, but advanced via walkover after the opponent failed to meet the weight requirement.

In the quarterfinal, Sohail battled hard to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Bulgaria’s Rusev Radoslav.

Sohail entered the tournament as the 12th seed in the M-250 category, based on the official world rankings released by the Kudo International Federation (KIF). His consistent performances at both national and international levels helped him earn this position.

Most recently, he won a bronze medal at the Kudo Eurasian Cup 2024, which gave him crucial ranking points.

Who is Sohail Khan?

Khan is a well-recognized name in the Indian Kudo circuit and has had an impressive career thus far.

He was the gold medalist at the Junior Kudo World Cup 2017 and has won four gold medals at the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament. In 2023, he made it to the quarter-finals of the Senior Kudo World Championship.Sohail Khan clinches historic silver medal at Kudo World Cup 2025

Khan (left) displays his medal at the Kudo World Cup 2025. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

Most recently, Sohail clinched his 22nd consecutive national-level gold medal at the 3rd Kudo National Championship 2025-26, held in Pune from May 16 to 22. Representing Madhya Pradesh, Sohail remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and defeated Vabhan Chaturvedi of Rajasthan 6-0 in the final.

Spearheading his preparation has been an elite support team that includes Dr. Mohammad Aijaz Khan (Head Coach), Harikant Tiwari (Conditioning Coach), and Deepak Tiwari (Strengthening Coach). Sohail also receives invaluable mentorship from Hanshi Mehul Vora, India’s national coach.