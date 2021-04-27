'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar infected with Covid-19

The 89 year old sharp shooter Chandro Tomar has reportedly been infected with the deadly coronavirus and is currently admitted in a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.



"Dadi Chandro Tomar has been tested positive for corona and has been admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. May God protect us all – Family," read a tweet from the official twitter account of the shooter.

Chandro Tomar shot to fame when a Bollywood movie based on her life, Saand ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hit the big screens in 2019.



Hailing from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Chandro Tomar is regarded as the oldest sharp shooter in the world. She started shooting in the year 1999 when she was in her 60s and has since won more than 30 national championships.