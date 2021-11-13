Log In
Photos: Indian sportspersons receive Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards 2021

A look at the photographs of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award 2021 felicitation ceremony.

Neeraj Chopra and Mithali Raj
Neeraj Chopra and Mithali Raj

By

The Bridge Desk

2021-11-13

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred National Sports Awards to the athletes.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey) are other athletes who were confered with the prestigious award.

Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton) was also slated to receive the Khel Ratna Award but had to miss the event after the sudden demise of his mother.

All men's Hockey India team who won the historic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been awarded Arjun Award with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh -- both awarded the Khel Ratna Award.

Here's a look at the photos of all the Khel Ratna awardees:

Avani Lekhara


Lovlina Borgohain


Mithali Raj


Manish Narwal


Manpreet Singh


Neeraj Chopra


Pramod Bhagat


Ravi Dahiya


PR Sreejesh


Sunil Chhetri


Sumit Antil


Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Neeraj Chopra Mithali Raj P R Sreejesh Sunil Chhetri Ravi Dahiya 
