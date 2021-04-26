Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam shows solidarity with India amid COVID crisis

After Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan cricket team captain and one of the best batsman in world cricket, Babar Azam, expressed his solidarity with India, earlier today.

"Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It is time to show solidarity and pray together. I request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong," tweeted the 26-year-old Azam.



Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 26, 2021

India is in the midst of a great human catastrophe, registering more than 3 lakh covid-19 cases and ten thousand plus deaths every day. The country is currently the second worst-hit nation in the world in terms of the total coronavirus cases registered.

While the country comes to terms with one of the worst disasters it has ever faced, top cricketers from around the world continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a bio-bubble behind closed doors. Babar Azam is not a part of the IPL as the BCCI restricts the participation of Pakistani players in the league due to political tensions existing between the countries. Earlier, former Pakistani pace-bowler Sohaib Akhtar, too, had shown solidarity with India and requested fellow Pakistani's to raise funds for their neighbours and donate oxygen tanks.



