NSG Act transition could see Kalyan Chaubey remain AIFF president despite ISL disruption

The Union Sports Ministry has decided to relax election timelines for national sports federations (NSFs), allowing those scheduled to go to polls in the coming months to defer their elections until December 31, 2026.

The move is intended to give federations adequate time to implement structural and constitutional changes mandated under the National Sports Governance (NSG) Act, which is set for full implementation from January 2026.



The decision was communicated through a formal letter to all NSFs and the Indian Olympic Association, citing the “foundational” nature of reforms required under the new law. These include restructuring general bodies, aligning voting members with the Act’s provisions, and amending constitutions and bye-laws to meet compliance standards.

The relaxation is significant for bodies such as the All India Football Federation, which is due to hold elections next year, as well as the IOA.

During the extended period, existing executive committees will continue in office through a one-time tenure extension, subject to approval by their respective general bodies. The ministry clarified that this exemption will not apply where court directions mandate elections.

The NSG Act introduces sweeping governance reforms across Indian sport. Executive committees of NSFs will be capped at 15 members, with a mandatory inclusion of at least four sportspersons of outstanding merit. Committee tenures will be limited to four years.



