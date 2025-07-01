India's National Sports Policy 2025 approved by cabinet

In a landmark decision aimed at revolutionizing India’s sports ecosystem, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, also referred to as Khelo Bharat Niti.

Framed as a comprehensive strategy to place India among the top five sporting nations globally by 2047, the policy outlines an ambitious roadmap to support elite athletes, boost grassroots participation, and integrate sports into broader economic and educational frameworks.

The NSP 2025 supersedes the earlier National Sports Policy of 2001, building on insights gathered over the last decade. Announcing the move, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the policy as a "well-thought-through framework" that provides a strategic and inclusive vision for India’s sporting future, especially as the country sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

“The Prime Minister has placed special emphasis on sports, particularly in rural areas. The policy addresses everything — from grassroots talent development to global excellence and governance,” Vaishnaw said in a media briefing.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) noted that the policy was developed through wide-ranging consultations with central ministries, NITI Aayog, state governments, National Sports Federations, athletes, and subject experts. The comprehensive framework rests on six key pillars:

1. Global sporting excellence

From talent scouting to elite training programs, the policy focuses on building world-class systems in coaching, athlete support, competitive leagues, and governance reforms in sports federations. There’s a strong push for adopting sports science, technology, and analytics to enhance athlete performance.

2. Sports as a growth engine

NSP 2025 taps into the economic potential of sports by promoting sports tourism, startups, equipment manufacturing, and inviting private investments through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), CSR initiatives, and innovative funding models.

3. Social inclusion through sports

Special programs will promote participation among women, tribal groups, underprivileged communities, and persons with disabilities. The policy also aims to revive indigenous sports and enable dual-career pathways for athletes.

4. Sports as a mass movement

A culture of fitness and participation will be driven through nationwide campaigns, school and workplace fitness indices, and community-based sporting events, ensuring universal access to sports infrastructure.

5. Integrating sports in education

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NSP 2025 proposes integrating sports into the academic curriculum. It will also train educators and PE teachers to deliver quality sports education in schools.

6. Strategic implementation framework

The policy outlines a robust monitoring structure with KPIs, timelines, and a model framework for states to align with national objectives. A whole-of-government approach is being adopted to mainstream sports promotion across ministries.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the policy as a “transformative step” toward reshaping India’s sporting ecosystem.

Making India a Global Sporting Powerhouse !



Grateful to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet has approved Khelo Bharat Niti - 2025, a transformative step towards reshaping India’s sporting ecosystem.



This landmark policy outlines a strategic roadmap to promote sports… pic.twitter.com/kacmW46xWy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 1, 2025

He also emphasized the focus on sports leagues across disciplines, particularly those in need of funding. Over 40 private companies have reportedly shown interest in adopting Olympic disciplines under the new policy’s provisions.

Additionally, the policy seeks to enhance inclusivity by encouraging participation from the LGBTQ+ community and other underrepresented sections. Dedicated infrastructure and support will be developed to overcome barriers faced by these groups.

As India prepares its formal bid for the 2036 Olympics, the National Sports Policy 2025 marks a significant push towards building a strong sports ecosystem that is performance-driven, inclusive, economically viable, and globally competitive.