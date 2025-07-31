Malta to host 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games 

Malta has been officially announced as the host nation for the eighth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), scheduled to take place in late 2027. The event will bring together over 1,150 young athletes, aged 14 to 18, from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, competing across eight different sports.

The decision was confirmed by Commonwealth Sport, the governing body for the multi-sport event, in an official statement on Thursday. While the exact dates are yet to be revealed, preparations are already underway for what is expected to be a landmark edition of the Games.

“The award reflects Commonwealth Sport’s commitment to taking the Youth Games to new countries, especially small and island nations,” the organisation said. “Malta’s compelling dual-island concept features existing world-class facilities, with venues in four main clusters across Malta and Gozo.”

The Games will not only mark Malta’s debut as a CYG host but also introduce sailing and water polo to the competition for the first time. Other sports on the schedule include athletics and para athletics, netball, squash, swimming and para swimming, triathlon, and weightlifting.

Of special note is the expanded Para sport programme, with Para Swimming being added for the first time in CYG history. This builds on the inclusion of Para Athletics in the 2023 edition held in Trinidad and Tobago, further solidifying the Games’ commitment to inclusivity.

Two athlete villages, located on both Malta and Gozo, will house participants during the event. The infrastructure will make use of existing state-of-the-art venues and hotels, offering an efficient and athlete-focused experience.

Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, lauded Malta’s proposal:

“We are thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Youth Games to Malta in 2027. Malta’s athlete-first proposal, world-class facilities, and experience in hosting international events make it an ideal host. These Games are more than just a celebration of sport—they're a transformative platform for future stars and young leaders across the Commonwealth.”

India previously hosted the CYG in 2008, when the third edition took place in Pune.