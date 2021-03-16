News
Indian Sports LIVE Updates: March 16 — Indians ready for All England Open Badminton
Latest updates on Indian sports news and features - India at All England Open Badminton C'ships, Bhavani Devi's journey and more
- 16 March 2021 10:21 AM GMT
Tennis: Fed Cup team announced
The Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off tie against Latvia on April 16-17 announced. Ankita Raina, Sania Mirza, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale, and Zeel Desai. Riya Bhatia will be the reserve player.
- 16 March 2021 9:03 AM GMT
ISL 2020-21: Team of the Season
With the Indian Super League coming to a spectacular end, here are The Bridge's picks for the team of the 2020-21 season.
- 16 March 2021 9:00 AM GMT
Why should we cherish Bhavani Devi's historic Olympics entry?
The 27-year-old Bhavani Devi shot to fame earlier this week, when she became the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She might have got the well-deserved, attention from the country just recently, but what she has achieved is undoubtedly the result of years of constant hard work and struggle.
- 16 March 2021 8:58 AM GMT
Indian shuttlers gear up for All England Open Badminton C'ships
P V Sindhu will aim to shrug off her demoralising Swiss Open final defeat when she spearheads India's challenge at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships, beginning on Wednesday.