Indian Sports Live Updates: March 31— Cricketer Ashok Dinda attacked during election campaign

- 31 March 2021 9:44 AM GMT
Which countries have never won a medal in the Olympics?
We take a look at certain countries that have never won Olympic medals since the first edition of the modern games began in 1896.
- 31 March 2021 9:41 AM GMT
Indian sportspersons who deserve Bharat Ratna
Here, we look at some Indian sportspersons who deserve the country’s highest civilian award for their contribution to sports:
- 31 March 2021 5:57 AM GMT
Indian hockey team aims to remain unbeaten against Olympics champion Argentina
Indian men's hockey team departs for Argentina to play FIH Hockey Pro League. The tour against the Olympic Champions Argentina will provide exposure for the Iteam in their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.
- 31 March 2021 5:27 AM GMT
Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda attacked during West Bengal election campaign
Former India speedster Ashok Dinda, the BJP's candidate from Moyna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, was allegedly attacked and his vehicle vandalised during the campaign on Tuesday, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report from the district authorities.