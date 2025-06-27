Gujarat to host 2029 World Police and Fire Games

In a major boost to India's global sporting profile, the country has officially won the bid to host the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG). The event will be held across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The announcement was made following a successful and detailed presentation by Indian representatives to the WPFG Federation during a meeting held in Birmingham, USA. The bid highlighted India’s strong sports infrastructure, logistical readiness, and alignment with international standards.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to social media to express his pride, calling it a “proud moment for Gujarat.” He emphasized that the decision underscores Gujarat’s emergence as a global sporting hub and attributed the success to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This global victory reflects the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and is a big step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India," the Chief Minister stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Proud moment for Gujarat!



India has won the bid to host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Ekta Nagar, following a comprehensive bid presentation to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA.



This global victory reflects the visionary leadership… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 26, 2025

Gujarat's Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, also celebrated the announcement, stating, "Gujarat is ready to make its mark on the world sports map! Let’s get ready to host the world!"

What are the World Police and Fire Games



The World Police and Fire Games are a biennial international multi-sport event that brings together thousands of active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other first responders from over 70 countries.

It features more than 60 sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest such events globally second only to the Summer Olympics in participation.

Founded in 1985, the WPFG promotes camaraderie, physical fitness, and international cooperation among public safety personnel. It serves as both a competitive and cultural platform, celebrating the bravery and commitment of those who serve in emergency and public safety roles worldwide.

India’s participation

India has participated in several editions of the World Police & Fire Games, with Indian personnel notably excelling in sports like wrestling, athletics, and shooting.

In the 2023 edition held in Winnipeg, Canada, Indian athletes delivered an impressive performance, earning multiple medals and demonstrating their strength, resilience, and dedication on the global stage.

Hosting the 2029 edition marks a historic milestone for India, as it will be the first time the country will welcome thousands of police and fire personnel from across the globe for this mega sporting event.

This is expected to give a significant fillip to local tourism, infrastructure, and global visibility for Gujarat and India as a whole.