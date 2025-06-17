FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25: Argentina pump four past a hapless Indian defense

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team endured a 1-4 loss to Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Tuesday.

Deepika’s powerful drag-flick (30') brought India level just before half-time after Victoria Falasco (29') had opened the scoring moments earlier, but a clinical late performance saw Argentina take control.

Agustina Gorzelany struck three times (42', 54', 55') to seal the win, despite a promising display from India that saw multiple attacking chances go narrowly unconverted.

Despite a goalless first quarter, India drew confidence from three shots on goal in the opening ten minutes, with Salima Tete and Lalremsiami both coming close to breaking the deadlock.

India played a high-octane, fast-paced game, stringing together quick passes and surging forward with possession, looking to unsettle the Argentine defence. In contrast, Argentina maintained a more measured approach, pressing high up the field with composure and structure.

Early in the second quarter, a swift move from Argentina earned them a penalty corner. Navneet Kaur made a sensational save with her stick on the line to deny what looked like a certain goal. India responded with a promising move. Salima burst down the right

flank and squared the ball with precision to Baljeet Kaur, but the shot went wide. Argentina eventually took the lead in the 29th minute. Victoria Falasco pounced on a loose ball inside the circle and fired it low past the left side of the keeper.

India continued to search for the equaliser, frequently using the right wing as their preferred route of attack. With only seconds remaining in the quarter, India won their first penalty corner of the match. Deepika was on target, sending a low and powerful drag-flick into the goal to level the score just before half-time.

As soon as the second half began, India were back on the prowl. A golden chance went begging when Salima Tete’s shot from inside the circle was blocked by the Argentine goalkeeper. Soon after, India forced another turnover, allowing Navneet to drive into the circle and fire a powerful shot, but the effort was deflected out of danger.

India earned two more penalty corners in a dominant third quarter but were held at bay by a disciplined Argentine defence.

India rued the missed chances as Argentina made the most of their next big opportunity. Agustina Gorzelany stepped up and converted a penalty stroke to help her side reclaim the lead in the 40th minute.

At the 47-minute mark, Salima had another shot on goal denied and was brought down on the rebound. The ensuing penalty corner didn’t amount to much for India. Navneet’s skill was on display as she carved her way through from the right flank, but the move was swiftly shut down by the defence.

Gorzelany dealt the final blow to India’s prospects. In the 54th minute, she converted a penalty stroke and, five minutes later, scored again off another penalty corner to complete her hat-trick and secure victory for Argentina.