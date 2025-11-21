India and Australia deepen sports ties as FICCI TURF 2025 opens in New Delhi

FICCI TURF 2025 – the 15th Global Sports Summit – opened this morning at Federation House, New Delhi, bringing together government leaders, sports administrators, global partners and industry stakeholders to shape India’s next decade of sporting excellence.

With the theme “Indian Sports – Forging the Path to Global Excellence,” the summit signalled India’s rising ambition and the growing importance of international collaboration.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by P. K. S. V. Sagar, Chairman of the FICCI Sports Committee and President of GMR Sports, who highlighted the need for deeper cooperation across the sporting ecosystem. A major highlight of the opening was the launch of the FICCI Knowledge Report ‘Sporting India Rising’ and the India–Australia Strategy for Sports Collaboration, underscoring the summit’s focus on global partnerships. With Australia as the Partner Country, the event spotlighted opportunities in high-performance pathways, coaching, sports science, and innovation.

The morning also featured a special moment as P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, was honoured with the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian sport.

“Indian sport rises when we rise together,” Usha said while receiving the award. “Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child. With global partnerships and disciplined governance, we can shape a new generation of champions. This is how athletes rise, and this is how a nation rises through sport.”

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Department of Sports, Government of India, emphasised the country’s long-term vision:

“India’s sporting progress depends on an athlete-focused, coach-led ecosystem supported by every stakeholder. With reforms, stronger grassroots systems, and sports science, we now have a real window of opportunity. By 2036, India must be ready not just to bid for the Olympic Games, but to compete as a top-ten nation.”

Australia’s presence as Partner Country took centre stage later in the day during the session titled “Pitching Partnerships: India–Australia Synergies in Sports Development.” Moderated by Molina Asthana, the discussion highlighted how cricket has long served as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

The panel featured Roshena Campbell, Deputy Lord Mayor of Melbourne; David Gallop, Chair of Venues NSW; veteran sports executive Neil Maxwell; and Kshitij Punj, COO, 3rd Eye TV.

Reflecting on the strength of bilateral ties, Gallop said, “Just a couple of Saturdays ago, India played Australia in an ODI in Sydney with more than 40,000 fans. It shows how our two nations come together for great sporting moments.”

Panelists explored how technology can transform grassroots sports, the potential for multipurpose stadium infrastructure, and the growing scope for trade, talent pathways and people-to-people engagement. Campbell emphasised the shared commitment to innovation and inclusion:

“Our cities thrive when we bring together diverse communities through sport. It opens doors for talent, investment and deeper connections.”

The session reinforced the enormous potential of Indo-Australian cooperation — from high-performance systems to sports business, innovation and cultural exchange.

The inaugural was attended by H. E. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India; H. E. Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to Australia; Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI; Sanjay Adesara, Co-Chair, FICCI Sports Committee; Shri Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE; and Dr. Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu. Amit Bhalla, Co-Chair, FICCI Sports Committee and Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, delivered the vote of thanks.

Along with Tamil Nadu, representatives from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states will participate across plenary sessions, reinforcing India’s multi-state commitment to strengthening infrastructure, manufacturing, grassroots sport and high-performance systems.

As the day progresses, the summit moves into discussions on A Global Vision for Indian Sports, India–Australia Synergies in Sports Development, Catalysing India’s Sporting Economy, masterclasses by Deakin University, and panels on fan engagement, sustainable sports IPs, and India’s next Olympic heroes. The evening will conclude with the India Sports Awards, celebrating excellence across the sporting landscape.