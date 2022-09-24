National Games
National Games LIVE: Table Tennis FINAL - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Table Tennis Finals of the 2022 National Games.
Table Tennis, at the 2022 National Games, was hosted a bit early to accommodate the big guns who will travel to China for the World Table Tennis Championships later this month.
While the top seeds in both men's and women's singles - Sathiyan and Manika, exited in the semifinals, we still have exciting match ups lined up.
Stay tuned!
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2022 12:25 PM GMT
HARMEEET DESAI WINSSS!
That was barely a contest for Harmeet Desai as he blanks Soumyajit Ghosh 4-0 in the men's singles final. Easily the superior player on the evening, and Harmeet Desai, once again in front of his home crowd, has bagged a gold.
Final score: 11-8, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8
- 24 Sep 2022 12:16 PM GMT
Soumyajit Ghosh continues to struggle
He continues to struggles does Soumyajit Ghosh. The two-time Olympian is being completely outplayed by Harmeet Desai. The Gujarat lad wins third set 11-7 and leads 3-0.
- 24 Sep 2022 12:09 PM GMT
Harmeet is cruising!
Harmeet Desai seems to be cruising through to the National Games title. Soumyajit looks barely of any match to the Gujarat lad, who pockets the second game 11-4.
- 24 Sep 2022 12:02 PM GMT
Harmeet takes the first game!
Harmeet Desai starts of well and pockets the first game 11-8.
- 24 Sep 2022 11:49 AM GMT
Up Next: Men's Singles!
The men's singles final up next with two veterans - Harmeet Desai and Soumyajit Ghosh, going up against each other.
- 24 Sep 2022 11:48 AM GMT
SUTIRTHA TAKES THE GOLD MEDAL!
Sreeja Akula once again squanders a lead in the set as Sutirtha Mukherjee takes the gold medal with a 4-1 win in the final. This is the third gold medal for Mukherjee at the 2022 National Games.
Final Score: 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9
- 24 Sep 2022 11:33 AM GMT
Sreeja takes the fourth game!
What a comeback this from Sreeja Akula. She lead 2-6 and then almost blew it once again, but maintains her cool to win the fourth game 14-12. Sutirtha still leads 3-1.
- 24 Sep 2022 11:22 AM GMT
Sreeja looks clueless!
Sreeja Akula looks clueless as she once again squanders an early lead to go down 8-11 in the third set. Suthirtha leads 3-0 and is only a set away from the gold medal!
- 24 Sep 2022 11:12 AM GMT
Surtirtha marches ahead
She was trialing in this set, but Sutirtha Mukherjee bounces back to pocket the second set 11-7 and now leads 2-0 in the women's singles final against Sreeja Akula.
- 24 Sep 2022 11:03 AM GMT
Sutirtha takes the first set
Sutirtha takes the first game 11-8, but it was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests. Sreeja is known for her temperament under pressure, and it would be foolish to count her out.