National Games 2023: Swimming Couple Virdhawal and Rujuta Khade crowned fastest swimmers

Swimming power couple Virdhawal and Rujuta Khade of Mahrashtra broke the Games records on the way to be adjudged as the fastest swimmers of the 37th National Games being held at the Campal Swimming Pool.



Virdhawal, the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist, pipped Indian swimming latest sensation Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka for the gold with a timing of 22.82s. Srihari stopped the clock at 22.91s for the silver while Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre took the bronze with a time of 22.99s. In the last race of the day, Rujuta made it a reason for a double celebration for the family as she improved on the Games record to win the 50m women’s freestyle gold with a time of 26.42s. Shivangi Sharma (26.80s) of Assam and Janhvi Choudhary (26.89s) of West Bengal took home the silver and bronze medals respectively. “It is very special for the both of us. We’ve been winning this event together since 2019, but every time it feels just as special as the first time. Here today, winning the medal feels great, but setting the National Games record together makes it even more special for the both of us,’ said Rujuta after the race.

Standing proud on the podium here are the accomplished medal winners from the Aquatics events at the #37thNationalGames



📸 Women’s 50M Freestyle

📸 Men’s 50M Freestyle

📸 Women’s 200M Backstroke

📸 Women’s 400M Medley

📸 Men’s 400M Medley

📸 Men’s 200M Backstroke #GetSetGoa… pic.twitter.com/dplk02PxJa — National Games (@Nat_Games_Goa) October 31, 2023

Maharashtra continued their dominance in the games increasing their total tally to 123 medals with 52 Gold, 35 Silver and 36 Bronze. Services Sports Control Board who have 19 gold medals leaped ahead of Haryana in the medal tally by securing one gold more than Haryana who ended the day on 18 golds.

The athletics competitions were delayed due to heavy rainfall after the completion of 4x100 M Women’s relay. Asian Games medallist, Jyoti Yarraji anchored Andhra Pradesh to gold ahead of Kerala and Karnataka who won silver and bronze respectively. After the resumption of the competition, Asian Games Silver medallist, Tejaswin Shankar representing Delhi clinched the gold medal in Decathlon with a new National Games record completing the two day event with a total of 7199 points. Rohit Roman of SSCB won the silver with 6794 points while N. Thowfeeq of Kerala won the bronze with 6755 points.

Happy @TejaswinShankar after breaking the meet record of the National Games with a total of 7199 points.



Had to wait one hour for his final race of 1500m.#NationalGames2023 #NationalGamesGoa2023 pic.twitter.com/v1OqS3n61Z — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) October 31, 2023

Tamil Nadu clinched the gold in the 4x100 M Men’s relay with a timing of 40.05 s ahead of Odisha who won the silver and Kerala who won the bronze.

In Taekwondo at the Ponda Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Maharashtra and Gujarat won two gold medals each out of the five which were decided. SSCB secured the other gold. At Tilak Maidan in Vasco West Bengal and Manipur booked their places in the semi-finals from Pool A. West Bengal edged out Jharkhand 3-2 in the final group match while Manipur got the better of Tamil Nadu 2-0 to confirm their places in the semis. In Men’s football at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda Maharashtra held last edition’s silver medallists Kerala to a 2-2 draw while Manipur edged past Santhosh Trophy runners up Meghalaya 2-1 in Pool A. Important Results: Athletics Decathlon Gold – Tejaswin Shankar (Delhi) – 7199 points (NGR) Silver – Rohit Roman (SSCB) – 6794 points Bronze – N. Thowfeeq (Kerala) – 6755 points 4 X 100 M Relay Women Gold – Andhra Pradesh – 45.61 s (Chelemi Pratyusha, Bhavani Yadav, L. Madhu Kavya Reddy, Jyothi Yarraji) Silver – Kerala – 46.02 s (V. Neha, Remaya Rajan, P.D Anjali, A.P Shilbi) Bronze – Karnataka – 46.22 s (Medha Kamath, C. Anjali, T. Daneshwari, S.S Sneha) 4 X 100 M Relay Men Gold – Tamil Nadu – 40.05 s (S. Tamil Arasu, R. Sai Siddharth, V.K Elakkiyadasan, Kathiravan) Silver – Odisha – 40.13 s (Mruty Dondapati, Aryan Ekka, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Amiya Kumar Mallick) Bronze – Kerala – 40.14 s (D.B Bibin, Muhammed Shan, C.V Anurag, T. Midhun) Javelin Throw Gold – Shilpa Rani (Haryana) – 54.82 m Silver – Priyanka Singh (Haryana) – 53.75 m Bronze – Rashmi K.Shetty (Andhra Pradesh) – 52.55 m Swimming 50 M Freestyle Men Gold – Virdhawal Khade (Maharashtra) – 22.82 s (NGR) Silver – Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) – 22.91 s Bronze – Mihir Ambre (Mahrashtra) – 22.99 s 50 M Freestyle Women Gold – Rujuta Khade (Maharashtra) – 26.42 s (NGR) Silver – Shivangi Sharma (Assam) – 26.80 s Bronze – Janhvi Choudhary (West Bengal) – 26.89 s

Shoan Ganguly from Karnataka has etched his name in history at the #37thNationalGames! He's set a blazing new National Games record in the 400M Medley, clocking an incredible time of 4:28.09.#GetSetGoa #ApneKhiladi #NationalGamesGoa2023 @Media_SAI @WeAreTeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/Dwv83AFy0r — National Games (@Nat_Games_Goa) October 31, 2023

400 M Medley Men

Gold – Shoan Ganguly (Karnataka) – 4:28.09 s (NGR) Silver – Advait Page (Madhya Pradesh) – 4:28.20 Bronze – Sajan Prakash (Kerala) – 4:32.18 s 200 M Backstroke Men Gold – Nithik Nathella (Tamil Nadu) – 2:03.32 s (NGR) Silver – Rishabh Das (Maharashtra) – 2:04.80 s Bronze – Advait Page (Madhya Pradesh) – 1:05.79 s 200 M Backstroke Women Gold – Palak Joshi (Maharashtra) – 2:22.12 s Silver – Soubrity Mondal (West Bengal) – 2:22.39 s Bronze – Karnataka – Sanjana Prabhugaonker (Goa) – 2:23.64 s 400 M Medley Women Gold – S. Lakshya (Karnataka) – 5:12.27 s Silver – Hashika Ramachandra (Karnataka) -5:13.42 s Bronze – Shrungi Bandekar (Goa) – 5:13.69 s

Taekwondo

Men’s Individual Poomsae Gold – Laishram Dingku Singh (SSCB) – 6.83 points Silver – Lalthlamuanpuia (Mizoram) – 6.68 points Bronze – Miching Taja (Arunachal Pradesh) – 6.56 points, Vansh Prem Singh Thakur (Maharashtra) – 6.55 points Women’s Individual Poomsae Gold – Mrunali S. Harnekar (Maharashtra) – 6.81 points Silver – Laya Fathima C.K (Kerala) – 6.66 points Bronze – Rikpy Nyodu (Arunachal Pradesh) – 6.58 points,, Umelly Mangshatabam (Manipur) – 6.34 points Women’s Under 46 Kg Gold – Twisha Kakadiya (Gujarat) Silver – Sakshi Patil (Maharashtra) Bronze – Parsida N.C (Kerala), Naoroibam Jina Devi (Manipur) Men’s Under 54 Kg Gold – Abhijeet Khopade (Maharashtra) Silver – Nirman Rupam Kashyap (Assam) Bronze – Om Lal Sah (Uttarakhand), Vikash (Haryana) Men’s Under 87 Kg Gold - Jay Nilesh Kimayagar (Gujarat) Silver – Manjeet Singh (Rajasthan) Bronze – Sudhir Chauhan (Nagaland), Pramod Joshi (SSCB) Hockey Women Pool A: Manipur bt Tamil Nadu – 4-0 Pool B: Punjab bt Karnataka – 4-1, Mahrashtra bt Goa – 2-1