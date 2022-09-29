National Games
National Games LIVE: Opening Ceremony - Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Games.
5 days after the table tennis at the 2022 National Games culminated, we head into the opening ceremony of the sporting festival today. The opening ceremony is expected to be graced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu among others.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2022 2:29 PM GMT
"I declare the 36th National Games Open"
- 29 Sep 2022 2:26 PM GMT
"Sports budget in India increased by 70%"
"The sports budget in India has increased by nearly 70% in the last 8 years," the PM states.
- 29 Sep 2022 2:21 PM GMT
"Sports in India was just General Knowledge"
"Sports, in India, was just General Knowledge (GK) for years. But now, things are slowly changing," Modi adds.
- 29 Sep 2022 2:12 PM GMT
"I ask for forgiveness in advance"
"In case you face any issues, any difficulties during the course of the Games, I as a Gujarati ask for forgiveness in advance," the PM says.
- 29 Sep 2022 2:11 PM GMT
"National Games will serve as a launching pad"
"For a brighter sporting future, the National Games will serve as a launching pad for athletes," says PM Modi.