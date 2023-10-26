National Games 2023: Fencer Bhavani Devi continues domination, Goa wins first gold

Olympian Bhavani Devi, representing Tamil Nadu, continued her domination in the national circuit winning gold in the Women’s Sabre Individual Fencing competition in the 37th National Games being held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Bhavani beat S. Sowmiya of Kerala 15-5 in the final to win back-to-back gold medals. Shiksha Ballouria of Himachal Pradesh and Jagmeet Kaur of Punjab won the bronze medals.

Delighted to win Gold in Individual Sabre at the #NationalGames 2023. It's always a special feeling to compete in India, in front of my friends and family. Thank you, Goa! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/24JIW7y3JG — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) October 26, 2023

Babu Gaonkar gave the host their first gold medal of the games after winning the Men’s Laser Run event in Modern Pentathlon at Ponda. Ajay and Ravi of Haryana finished with silver and bronze. Later in the day, Babu teamed up with Seeta Gosavi to win the silver in the Laser-Run mixed relay where Anju and Ravi of Haryana won the gold and Yoginee Salunke and Shahaji Sargar of Maharashtra won the bronze.

In the Women’s Laser Run, Ujjala of Haryana clinched the gold ahead of Yoginee Umakant Salunke of Maharashtra who won the silver, and Neha Yadav of Madhya Pradesh who won the bronze. In the Men’s Laser Run Team Haryana won gold followed by Madhya Pradesh with the silver and Maharashtra with the bronze. In the Women’s Team event, Madhya Pradesh won gold while Maharashtra returned with silver followed by Goa who won bronze.



At the Campal Sports Village, Popy Hazarika of Assam clinched the gold in the Women’s 59 Kg weightlifting category with a total lift of 191 Kg (Snatch – 86 Kg, C&J-105 Kg). Davinder Kaur of Punjab won the silver with a total lift of 182 Kg and M. Deepanayomi of Andhra Pradesh lifted 180 Kg to win the bronze.

In the Men’s 67 Kg category, Mizoram’s Lalhunthara lifted a total of 281 Kg to clinch the gold, edging out Subhash Lahre of SSCB by just a kilogram. Arunachal Pradesh’s Bengia Tani won bronze with a total lift of 277 Kg.

In the Women’s 64 Kg, Ditimoni Sonowal of Assam clinched the gold with a total lift of 200 Kg with S. Nirupama Devi of Manipur (195 kg) taking home the silver Jasveer Kaur of Punjab (186 kg) bagging the bronze.

N. Ajith of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal in 73 Kg Men’s category with a total lift of 290 Kg. Ranjeet Chavan of Maharashtra bagged the silver medal with a lift of 281 Kg and J. Koteswara Rao of Andhra Pradesh won the bronze.

In Gymnastics at the Peddem Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Yogeshwar Singh of Haryana clinched gold with Sidharth Verma of Uttar Pradesh and Gaurav Kumar of SSCB winning silver and bronze respectively in All Round Individual Men’s event in Gymnastics.

Later in the day, Maharashtra added five more gold medals to their tally in gymnastics winning the Women’s and Men’s Pair, Mixed Pair and Women’s Group in Acrobatic Gymnastics and women’s individual all round in rhythmic gymnastics. SSCB won the other gold in Men’s group.

Pranati Nayak, who is now representing Odisha, won the gold in the women’s All-round Individual which was held late yesterday. Pranati Das of West Bengal won the silver while Shraddha Talekar of Maharashtra won bronze.

In Rugby, Odisha beat Karnataka and Bihar beat Delhi in the quarterfinals of Women’s event played at the Athletics Stadium, Bambolim. Odisha blanked Karnataka 64-0 while Bihar reached the semis beating Delhi 53-0. In the third quarterfinal, West Bengal beat Kerala 27-7 to secure a place in the semis.

In the men’s category, Haryana beat Punjab 31-10, Odisha beat Bihar 19-14, Maharashtra beat Goa 22-0 and West Bengal beat Kerala 24-12 to book their places in the semi-finals.

At Manohar Parikkar Indoor Stadium, Navelim Telangana will face Madhya Pradesh while Delhi will face Chattisgarh in the semi-finals of Women’s Basketball 3x3. In the men’s category Madhya Pradesh will take on Rajasthan while Delhi will be against Punjab for a place in the finals.

Important Results:

Weightlifting

Women’s 59 Kg

Gold – Popy Hazarika (Assam) – Snatch – 86 Kg, Clean & Jerk – 105 Kg, Total – 191 Kg

Silver – Davinder Kaur (Punjab) – Snatch – 83 Kg, Clean & Jerk – 100 Kg, Total – 183 Kg

Bronze – M. Deepanayomi (Andhra Pradesh) – Snatch – 75 Kg, Clean & Jerk – 105 Kg, Total – 180 Kg

Men’s 67 Kg

Gold – Lalhunthara (Mizoram) – Snatch-122 Kg, Clean & Jerk-159 Kg, Total-281 Kg

Silver – Subhash Lahre (SSCB) – Snatch-124 Kg, Clean & Jerk-156 Kg, Total – 280 Kg

Bronze – Bengia Tani (Arunachal Pradesh) – Snatch-121 Kg, Clean & Jerk-156 Kg, Total- 278 Kg

Women’s 64 Kg

Gold – Ditimoni Sonowal (Assam) – Snatch – 88 Kg, Clean & Jerk – 112 Kg, Total – 200 Kg

Silver - S. Nirupama Devi (Manipur) - Snatch-85 Kg, Clean & Jerk-110 Kg, Total 195 Kg

Bronze - Jasvir Kaur (Punjab) - Snatch-80 Kg, Clean & Jerk-106 Kg, Total 186 Kg

Men’s 73 Kg

Gold - N.Ajith (Tamil Nadu) - Snatch-130 Kg, Clean & Jerk-160 Kg, Total 290 Kg

Silver - Ranjeet Chavan (Maharashtra) -Snatch-121 Kg, Clean & Jerk-160 Kg, Total 281 Kg

Bronze - J. Koteswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh) Snatch-125 Kg, Clean & Jerk-154 Kg, Total 279 Kg

Gymnastics

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Individual All-Round Final

Gold – Yogeshwar Singh (Haryana) – 76.75

Silver – Sidharth Verma (Uttar Pradesh) – 74.45

Bronze – Gaurav Kumar (SSCB) – 73.95

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Individual All-Round Final

Gold – Pranati Nayak (Odisha) – 45.60

Silver – Pranati Das (West Bengal) – 43.95

Bronze – Shraddha Talekar (Maharashtra) – 41.45

Acrobatic Gymnastics

Men’s Pair

Gold – Aditya Arun Khasale, Akash Bhaulal Gosavi (Maharashtra) – 68.43

Silver – Davinder Singh, Mohit Bhandari (Chandigarh) – 63.29

Bronze – Mohammed Arshad,Shivam Biswas (Uttarakhand) – 62.71

Women’s Pair

Gold – Priti Ramesh Ekhande, Rutuja Dattatray (Maharashtra) – 68.32

Silver – Debasmita Sarkar, Nisha Sarkar (West Bengal) – 54.93

Bronze – Harshita Sharma, Nandini Kumari (Delhi) – 54.30

Mixed Pair

Gold – Achal Ananda Gurav, Ashutosh Laxman (Maharashtra) – 68.19

Silver – Kiran B.K, Prasananjeya Atibudhi (Karnataka) – 60.46

Bronze – Sangita Lohar, Sudip Das (West Bengal) – 58.75

Men’s Group

Gold – SSCB – 73.28

Silver – Kerala – 68.90

Bronze – West Bengal – 67.22

Women’s Group

Gold – Maharashtra – 70.78

Silver – West Bengal – 61.25

Bronze – Delhi – 56.36

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual All Round

Gold - Sanyukta Prasen Kale (Maharashtra) – 96.40

Silver – Life Adlakha (Haryana) – 90.05

Bronze – Nishika Chintamani Kale (Maharashtra) – 85.95

Modern Pentathlon

Laser Run Men’s Individual

Babu Gaonkar (Goa) – 12.26.27

Ajay (Haryana) – 12.30.13

Ravi (Haryana) – 13.02.98

Laser Run Women’s Individual

Ujjala (Haryana) – 14.58.89

Yoginee Umakant Salunke (Maharashtra) – 15.12.54

Neha Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) – 15.33.37

Laser Run Men’s Team

Gold – Haryana

Silver – Madhya Pradesh

Bronze – Maharashtra

Laser Run Women’s Team

Gold – Madhya Pradesh

Silver – Maharashtra

Bronze – Goa

Laser Run Mixed Relay

Gold – Anju and Ravi (Haryana) – 15.23.91

Silver – Seeta Gosavi and Babu Gaonkar (Goa) – 16.01.50

Bronze – Yoginee Salunke and Sahaji Sargar (Maharashtra) – 16.14.43

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Individual

Gold – C.A Bhavani Devi (Tamil Nadu)

Silver – S.Sowmiya (Kerala)

Bronze – Jagmeet Kaur (Punjab), Shiksha Ballouria (Himachal Pradesh)

Men’s Foil Individual

Gold – Arjun (SSCB)

Silver – Bibish Kathiresan (SSCB)

Bronze – Dev (Haryana), Konsam Denny Singh (Manipur)

Women’s Epee Individual

Gold – Taniksha Khatri (Haryana)

Silver – Jyotika Dutta (Himachal Pradesh)

Bronze – Ena Arora (Punjab), Saikhom Devi Nelycrose (Manipur)

Pencak Silat﻿

Artistic Solo Men’s

Gold – Aaryan (Punjab)

Silver – Pankaj Gahlot (Rajasthan)

Bronze – Vaibhav Kale (Maharashtra), Vilton D’Cruz (Goa)

Artistic Solo Women’s

Gold – Disha Reddy (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver – Dechamma Sudaiah (Karnataka)

Bronze – Purvi Ganjave (Maharashtra), Ann Maria Abraham (Kerala)

Artistic Ganda Male

Gold – Sinam Chinghei Singh, Sinam Jevan Singh (Manipur)

Silver – Bose Guru, Mohanavel M (Tamil Nadu)

Bronze – Kartik, Sachin (Maharashtra), Ajay Doley, Gautam Ram (Goa)

Artistic Ganda Women’s

Gold – Sonia, Simran (Haryana)

Silver – Prajakta Bhekane, Madhu Chauhan (Goa)

Bronze – Thokchom Chanu, Thingbaijam Chanu (Manipur), Dechamma Sudaiah, G. Rishita (Karnataka)

Rugby 7s

Women

Quarterfinals

Odisha bt Karnataka – 64-0, Bihar bt Delhi 53-0

Group Stages

Pool A: Odisha bt Kerala – 25-0, Bihar bt Goa – 30-0

Pool B: Maharashtra bt West Bengal – 15-0, Delhi bt Karnataka – 17-15

Men

Pool A: Haryana bt Odisha – 17-10, Kerala bt Goa – 22-10

Pool B: Maharashtra bt West Bengal – 24-19, Bihar bt Punjab – 26-5

Basketball 3x3

Women

Pool A: Chattisgarh bt Goa – 22-04, Telangana bt Chattisgarh – 22-04, Telangana bt Goa – 21-03, Kerala bt Goa – 21-07, Telangana bt Kerala – 21-15

Pool B: Delhi bt Tamil Nadu– 14-12

Men

Pool A: Rajasthan bt Tamil Nadu – 21-10, Delhi bt Tamil Nadu – 18-11, Delhi bt Goa – 21-13, Rajasthan bt Goa – 21-18

Pool B: Punjab bt Kerala – 18-12, Madhya Pradesh bt Telangana – 21-13

Netball

Men Fast 5

Pool A: Haryana bt Rajasthan -36-28, Goa bt Rajasthan- 40-28, Haryana bt Uttar Pradesh – 32-21

Pool B: Kerala beat Karnataka - 27-26, Pool B- Delhi bt Punjab - 24-23,

Women Fast 5

Pool A: Himachal Pradesh bt Goa - 24-15, Haryana beat Kerala - 26-14, Haryana bt Himachal Pradesh – 29-26, Kerala bt Goa – 26-24

Pool B: -Punjab bt Chandigarh - 20-13, Telangana bt Delhi - 26-16, Telangana bt Punjab by 21-17, Delhi bt Chandigarh - 26-18