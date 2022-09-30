National Games: In a battle of Manipuris, Mirabai pips Sanjita for 49kg gold

The women's 49kg weightlifting competition unfolded on expected lines in the 36th National Games, with a tactical battle between Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday.

In the end, Mirabai walked away with the gold with a total lift of 191 kgs (Snatch 84kg, Clean & Jerk 107 kgs) while Sanjita had to settle for the silver medal with a total lift of 187 kgs (Snatch 82kg, C&J 105kg). Odisha's Sneha Soren picked the bronze after totalling 169kg (Snatch 73kg, C&J 96kg).

#Exclusive l "Mere pass koi break nahi hai, Paris 2024 will come so soon and we won't even know" No stopping for @mirabai_chanu ever!🔥 Live from Gandhinagar at the #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/nrDERTrxm7

Participating in her second National Games, Mirabai revealed that she was nursing an injury in her left wrist, due to which she didn't turn up for both her third attempts. "I recently injured my left wrist during training at NIS, Patiala, after which I made sure not to risk it further. The World Championships are coming up in December," she said.

"It is a proud moment for me to represent Manipur at the National Games, and the excitement doubled when I was asked to lead the contingent at the Opening Ceremony. It normally gets hectic to attend opening ceremonies as my event starts early the next day, but I felt I must challenge myself this time around," she added.

The diminutive Manipuri, who is aiming for her first podium finish at the Asian Games next year, prefers to stay in the moment, and focus on the Worlds where she is expected to be up against weightlifters from the Asian powerhouses.

"Yes an Asian Games medal is missing from the cabinet, and it's something that's on the back of my mind. It will my first Asian Games after missing out on the 2018 edition with a back injury. The competition level at the Asiad will be great, but for me, the main focus now is the Worlds, where I will get to compete against the same weightlifters," the 28-year-old said.