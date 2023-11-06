National Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh reigns supreme in 50m Rifle 3-position shooting

Former World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari hogged the limelight on the 12th day of the 37th National Games with two gold and a silver at the Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi while Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar once again underlined his supremacy in 50m Rifle 3-position shooting event in Manderem.



Table toppers Maharashtra, third placed Haryana and Assam shared the other gold medals in Recurve category as the Archery events came to an end. With three more days left for the closing ceremony, Maharashtra remain on top of the medal tally with 68 gold medals while Services Sports Control Board and Haryana remain on second and third with 54 and 50 gold medals respectively and maintain the pressure on the table toppers. Deepika began her medal rush with a gold in women’s individual category and later teamed up with Mrinal Chauhan to win the gold in the mixed team category. She also helped Jharkhand win the silver in the team event where they lost to Haryana in the shootout.

Deepika Kumari in action

In the shooting competition at the Manderem Range, Tomar pipped Niraj Kumar of SSCB to win the gold in the Men’s 50 M Rifle 3 Positions. SSCB Chain Singh, who had topped the qualifying, won the bronze.



In the Men’s 25 M Rapid Fire Pistol Vijayveer Sidhu representing Punjab clinched the gold while Haryana’s Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh won the silver and bronze respectively. In the Judo competitions at Campal Games Village, Delhi won three out of the eight gold medals on offer while Manipur won two. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab won the other three golds. In the morning session, Punjab and Odisha shared the coastal beach sprint mixed team event gold while Madhya Pradesh bagged the Women’s kayak quadruples. At the Dona Paula beach, Suman Devi of Haryana clinched gold in the Coastal Beach Sprint women’s event ahead of Telangana’s Beeda Hemalatha and Maharashtra’s Nikita Darekar. In the men’s category, SSCB’s Salman Khan pipped Olympian rower Dattu Bhokanal of Maharashtra to win the gold while Odisha’s Sourbh Kumar won the bronze. Meanwhile, SSCB beat Kerala 4-2 in the first semi-finals of the football competition played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda to book their places in the finals. They will now face Manipur who beat Punjab 2-1 in the second semi-finals. Important Results Shooting 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Men Gold – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) – 456.1 Silver – Niraj Kumar (SSCB) – 455.3 Bronze – Chain Singh (SSCB) – 445.7 25 M Rapid Fire Pistol Men Gold – Vijayveer Sidhu (Punjab) Silver – Anish Bhanwala (Haryana) Bronze – Adarsh Singh (Haryana)

Archery

Recurve Men Individual Gold – Mukesh Boro (Assam) Silver – Kartik Rana (Uttarakhand) Bronze – Gora Ho (SSCB) Recurve Women Individual Gold – Deepika Kumari (Jharkhand) Silver – Sangeeta (Haryana) Bronze – Tamanna (Haryana) Recurve Mixed Team Gold – Mrinal Chauhan/Deepika Kumari (Jharkhand) Silver – Jayanta Talukdar/Himani Boro (Assam) Bronze – Rohit Kumar/Amisha Chaurasiya (Uttar Pradesh) Recurve Men Team Gold – Maharashtra Silver – Jharkhand Silver – SSCB Recurve Women Team Gold – Haryana Bronze – Jharkhand Bronze - Maharashtra Kayaking Women’s Kayak Quadruples Gold – Madhya Pradesh – 2:04.968 s Silver – Odisha – 2:06.384 s Bronze – Kerala – 2:10.032 s Men’s Kayak Quadruples Gold – SSCB – 1:46.772 s Silver – Odisha – 1:49.208 s Bronze – Manipur – 1:49.472 s Coastal Rowing Women’s Individual Gold – Suman Devi (Haryana) – 03:07.7 s Silver – Beeda Hemalatha (Telangana) - 03:18.3 s Bronze – Nikita Darekar (Maharashtra) - 03:06.8 s Men’s Individual Gold – Salman Khan (SSCB) – 02:33.5 s Silver – Dattu Bhokanal (Maharashtra) – 02:33.6 s Bronze – Sourbh Kumar (Odisha) – 03:15.2 s Mixed Team Gold – Jaspinder Singh/Harpreet Kaur (Punjab) – 02:36.1 s Shagandeep Singh/Sanjukta Dungdung (Odisha) – 02:36.1 s Bronze – Kiran/Harvinder Singh Cheema (Haryana) – 02:40.9 s

Judo

Men’s Under 73 Kg Gold – Arun (Delhi) Silver – Vikas Dalal (Haryana) Bronze – Himanshu Thakur (SSCB), Monty (Punjab) Men’s Under 90 Kg Gold – Aaradhya Chopra (Rajasthan) Silver – Sunil Yumnam Singh (Assam) Bronze – Aman Kumar (Haryana), Jagtar Singh (Punjab) Women’s Under 57 Kg Gold – Yamini Mourya (Madhya Pradesh) Silver – Sneha Chauhan (Uttarakhand) Bronze – Ankita Pal (Haryana), Poonam Kumari (Haryana) Women’s Under 70 Kg Gold – T. Inunganbi (Manipur) Silver – Mahima Pathak (Madhya Pradesh) Bronze – Prerna Tokas (Delhi), Sheethal (Uttar Pradesh) Women’s +78 Kg Gold – Tulika Maan (Delhi) Silver – Jyoti (Haryana) Bronze – Kanwarpreet Kaur (Punjab), Sneha Tadyal (Uttarakhand) Women’s Under 78 Kg Gold – M. Indubala (Manipur) Silver – P.R Aswathi (Kerala) Bronze – Ishroop Narang (Chandigarh), Reetika (Delhi) Men’s Under 100 Kg Gold – Avtar Singh (Punjab) Silver – Vishal (Haryana) Bronze – P.C Ashwin (Kerala), Sanjeev (Haryana) Men’s +100 Kg Gold - Yash Vijayran (Delhi) Silver – Parikshit Kumar (Haryana) Bronze – Dhyan Singh (Rajasthan), Vikas (SSCB)

Yogasana

Individual Traditional Men Gold – Shubham Samir Debnath (Goa) Silver – Abhishek Singh (Haryana) Bronze – Mohammed Firoz Shiek (Karnataka) Individual Traditional Women Gold – Pooja G. Patel (Gujarat) Silver – Kalyani Chute (Maharashtra) Bronze – Chhakuli Selokar (Maharashtra)