National Games
National Games 2022: Medal Table, Standings, Total Medals, Medal Tally
Take a look at the medal tally for the 2022 National Games in Gujarat.
The 2022 National Games kickstarted on 20th September 2022, with Table Tennis taking the centrestage in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.
The West Bengal women's team won the first gold of the event, while Maharashtra took home the bronze.
Take a look at the complete medal tally of the 2022 National Games here
|
Position
|
State
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
West Bengal
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Maharashtra
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Telangana
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Tamil Nadu
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
