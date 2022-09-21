National Games
National Games

National Games 2022: Medal Table, Standings, Total Medals, Medal Tally

Take a look at the medal tally for the 2022 National Games in Gujarat.

National Games 2022: Medal Table, Standings, Total Medals, Medal Tally
X

The 2022 National Games mascot

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-21T18:59:25+05:30

The 2022 National Games kickstarted on 20th September 2022, with Table Tennis taking the centrestage in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.

The West Bengal women's team won the first gold of the event, while Maharashtra took home the bronze.

Take a look at the complete medal tally of the 2022 National Games here


Position

State

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

West Bengal

1

0

0

1

2

Maharashtra

0

1

0

1

3

Telangana

0

0

1

1

4

Tamil Nadu

0

0

1

1

National Games Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
