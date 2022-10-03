National Games
National Games 2022 LIVE Updates: Third national record broken by Arunachal's Sambo Lapung
Services consolidated their position at the top of the 36th National Games medal charts on Monday owing to events in Rowing and Athletics.The three-time defending champions had spurted to the pole position for the first time on Sunday.
- 3 Oct 2022 11:51 AM GMT
Of 4 national record broken, 3 have been from Tamil Nadu
Sambo Lapung had missed his date with the record in the National Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this year when the judges ruled his attempt as a No-Lift. But today, there was no stopping him from regaining the mark from Vikas Thakur (Services).
The Arunachal star joined woman Pole Vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) and fellow weightlifter N Ajith (Tamil Nadu) as the athletes who have lit up the National Games by breaking National records.
Arunachal Pradesh has accounted for the only other NR to have fallen.
- 3 Oct 2022 11:43 AM GMT
Pole Vault national record broken
A big day in Pole Vault for India. Siva Subramaniam breaks the national record. Also improves on the National Games record, a record which had stood from 1987.
- 3 Oct 2022 10:42 AM GMT
Telangana’s troika of Sai, Sumeeth & Sikki ambush Prannoy’s Kerala to win gold
Telangana’s B Sai Praneeth upset Kerala’s much fancied and in-form HS Prannoy 18-21, 21-16, 22-20 to help his team annex the Badminton Mixed Team gold in the 36th National Games here on Monday.
His victory came on the heels of another brilliant show by the husband-and-wife duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy who got the better of the youthful pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly 21-15, 14-21, 21-14 in a thrilling battle.
Samiya Farooqui, then, beat TR Gowrikrishna 21-5, 21-12 to give Telangana a lot to celebrate.
- 3 Oct 2022 9:46 AM GMT
Only girl from Saurabh Chaudhary's academy wins gold at National Games
Yuvika Tomar, who won the Women's 10m Air Pistol gold, is the second student from the academy which produced Saurabh Chaudhary to shoot to fame. The only girl at the academy, the 21-year-old has always needed to be lion-hearted to make her mark.
- 3 Oct 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Third national record broken at 2022 National Games
Arunachal 's Sambo Lapung broke the national record in weightlifting 96kg men's clean and jerk lifting 198kg at the National Games. Previous record was Vikas Thakur's 197kg.