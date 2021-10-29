ISL: Mumbai City bags EA Sports as their official partner

Indian Super League Champions Mumbai City FC announced their association with global gaming giant and creator of the world-renowned FIFA video game series, EA SPORTS as the Club's Official Partner, running through the end of 2023-24 season.



As a part of the association with the Islanders, EA SPORTS brand marks will adorn the back of the shorts of the Mumbai City First Team and will feature on matchdays and at the Islanders' training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground.



The association will also see Mumbai City and EA SPORTS partner together to entertain the fans of the Club across India and the world with top-quality content and bring them closer to their favorite club and footballers.



The announcement follows the recent news of EA SPORTS securing the official license to incorporate the Indian Super League, India's top-tier football competition, into FIFA 22.

Speaking on this association Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, said: "We are delighted to welcome EA SPORTS to the Mumbai City family in this landmark moment for gaming in India. Our focus is to bring the fans closer to the club and through our partnership with EA SPORTS, our supporters will have more opportunities to engage with Mumbai City through the power of gaming, especially in times when our fans are unable to watch their favorite club play from the stands."

Chandra believes, "by partnering with EA SPORTS, we aim to incorporate innovation and technology in our efforts to bring Mumbai City closer to wider audiences and football fans in India and across the globe". He further said, "we look forward to working closely together on various initiatives over the next three seasons and providing our fans immersive and interactive experiences in the years to come".