Arunachal Pradesh's Tashi Yangjom becomes the first Indian to climb Mt. Everest this season

Tashi Yangjom from Arunchal Pradesh became the first Indian to scale Mt. Everest this season when she reached the summit of the World's largest mountain on the morning of 11th May 2021.



Trained at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Yangjom started the climb on 9th May and reached the peak on 6am on 11th May. With this achievement she also became the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale the Mt. Everest. India's Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, took to his twitter handle to congratulate her and wrote, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ms. Tashi Yangjom from Arunachal Pradesh for scaling the Mt. Everest & becoming the first Indian woman climber to Everest in 2021. She was trained at National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh."

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted, "Congratulations to Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale the Everest."

NIMAS, took, took to twitter to congratulate their alumnus and thanked the CM Pema Khandu for his unwavering support.

"Congratulations to Ms Tashi Yangjom for being the first Indian climber to scale Mt Everest this season on 11 May 2021. Our sincere thanks to Honourable CM Shiri Pema Khandu ji for always supporting NIMAS and young energetic climbers. The nation is proud of Ms Tashis's recent feat," NIMAS tweeted.

Tashi Yangjom's achievement came just weeks after covid-19 infections were recorded at base camps in Mt. Everest. A Norwegian climber was reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus putting the world's largest mountain range at a risk of turning into a covid-19 hotspot.

