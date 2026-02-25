UP Govt signs MoU to revive MotoGP in India

The Uttar Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AVW Global to revive international motorcycle racing at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

The agreement, signed by the State Transformation Commission, aims to bring MotoGP back, as well as the Asia Road Racing Championship, to the iconic track in Greater Noida.

AVW Global is a motorsport events and advisory company led by former MotoGP rider Karel Abraham and and CEO Amit Sandill. AVW Global will handle the technical and operational aspects.

“[India is] a huge market with huge potential, not only to bring businesses here and get sponsors, but also to raise young talent for the future,” Abraham said.

“That is also something that the GP here will help educate. [It] will help train and raise new talent from India that might be racing in MotoGP [in the future]. I think that is something that the championship needs as well,” he added.

AVW Global also plans to bring the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) to India. Ron Hogg, Promotions Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing, said, “We are delighted to be represented by AVW Global in India. It is a significant market with deeply passionate fans, and we look forward to racing here as early as July-August, 2026.”

Reacting to the recent development, Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO, State Transformation Commission, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “AVW Global will help Uttar Pradesh bring motorcycle racing back to India in a truly professional manner. Fans in the state and across the country are eager to witness these iconic machines on track again.”

“Uttar Pradesh is committed to enabling a cohesive ecosystem for motorsport and youth development. High-octane racing is coming to the state very soon. We are determined to utilise the Buddh International Circuit- a world-class racing facility- to its fullest potential and build a sustainable ecosystem around it,” he added.

Drawing from their experience managing the Brno Circuit in Czechia, the company plans to sort out logistics, approvals, and event execution to get BIC race-ready.