TVS Racing announces rider line-up for TVS Asia One Make Championship

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, on Friday announced its 16-rider squad to compete in TVS Asia One Make Championship to be held as part of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Malaysia later this month.

The first-ever road racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level, the TVS Asia OMC, will be held in Malaysia this year, alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. According to a press release, the selection for the Asia One Make Championship was based on the rider's skill, their latest best achievements and their lap timings that ensured that only the best get selected in the debut championship.

In addition, consistency and adaptability of riders were also some parameters taken into consideration. The TVS Asia One Make Championship is a platform to discover new talents while also showcasing the qualities and capabilities of TVS Racing's finest race bike, built around the manufacturer's flagship motorcycle – TVS Apache RR 310.



The list of selected riders:

Muhamad Harith Farhan Baharin (Malaysia), Muhamad Fitri Ashraf (Malaysia), Agung Septian (Indonesia), Decky Tiarno Aldy (Indonesia), Vorapong Malahuan (Thailand), Nattaphon Kaewmun (Thailand), Watcharin Tubtimon (Thailand), Arsyad Rusydi (Singapore), Kerwin Eins Golbert G Chang (the Philippines), Jagan Kumar (India), KY Ahmed (India) Deepak (India), Miu Nakahara (Japan), Hayato Kobayashi (Japan), Varis Felix Fleming (Australia), James Frederick Jacobs (Australia). Apart from the round in Malaysia (May 27-29), there will be races in Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.