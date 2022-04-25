TVS Motor Company and Petronas announce partnership to form India's first factory racing team

TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, on Monday announced a partnership with Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas to form India's first factory racing team.

The re-branded PETRONAS TVS Racing Team will participate in road racing, supercross and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), a press release said.

The new team will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season and the partnership will give a boost to further increase the popularity of racing in India, it said. Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company K N Radhakrishnan said: "We are delighted to have Petronas as our partner for TVS Racing. Petronas comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that Petronas' global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing's four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights."

Meet the Petronas TVS Racing team



Petronas will be supporting the team TVS Racing's motorsport endeavours! They will also locally develop racing oils for the team at their facility in Mumbai.



The new Petronas-TVS engine oil for all Apaches will go on sale from May 1st. pic.twitter.com/vJtrRVRnBZ — PowerDrift (@PowerDrift) April 25, 2022

Executive vice-president and chief executive of Downstream PETRONAS Datuk Sazali Hamzah said the company continues to make headway across the value chain in India and the deal with TVS "seals a stronger partnership with one of India's most respected OEM (original equipment maker)." Senior General Manager-Group Strategic Communications of PETRONAS Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said the project gives another platform to test the capabilities and create awareness about the Petronas brand and philosophy to motorsport fans in India, a strategic market for the company.

Petronas is the new title sponsor of #TVSRacing for all their 🇮🇳 racing activities



PETRONAS TVS Racing Team will participate in Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC) & Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) pic.twitter.com/Yk5sPakJHX — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) April 25, 2022

According to Vice President, New Product Development, TVS Motor Company Megashyam L Dighole, "TVS Racing has been a prominent force in Indian motorsports for over four decades. We are immensely committed to motor racing in the country and have been continuously working towards growing the interest and enthusiasm for the sport here. Our partnership with Petronas is a testimony of this." The two companies would develop a co-branded oil – Petronas TVS Tru4 RacePro -which will be available for consumers in the high-street market across India from May 2022.

