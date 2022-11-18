Top 3 finish in sight for Jehan Daruvala heading into F2 Finale - Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Jehan Daruvala heads into this weekend's Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi with his sights firmly set on chalking up a second successive win, as he bids to end his season on a high by becoming the first Indian to score a top-three championship finish.



The 24-year-old raced to his fourth Formula 2 win in the Feature race at the last round in Monza, having also scored a third-place finish in the Saturday sprint.



The Italian double podium sets him up for another strong weekend at the Yas Marina circuit, a venue Jehan likes and where he was also victorious last year.



"I can't wait to go racing again after our triumphant showing at Monza," said Jehan.



"Yas Marina is a track I like, we won here last year and there's no reason why we can't go for it again.



"The championship may have already been decided but the top three is still up for grabs and I'm going to be giving it everything this weekend to end the season on a high."



Jehan, who has finished on the podium eight times this season, is currently joint fourth in the overall standings with Jack Doohan.



He is only nine points off third-placed Logan Sargeant and will become the first Indian to finish third in the Formula 2 championship if he overhauls the American racer this weekend.



The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 round will support this weekend's season-ending Formula One Grand Prix.



Schedule

Free practice: Friday, Nov. 18th at 1305 IST

Qualifying: Friday, Nov. 18th at 1700 IST

Sprint Race: Saturday, Nov. 19th at 1750 IST

Feature Race: Sunday, Nov. 20th at 1430 IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the Live action on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD