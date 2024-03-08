Tamil Nadu driver Sai Sanjay to drive full season in British GT championship

Former Indian Formula 2000 champion, Sai Sanjay, is all set to drive a full season in the British GT Championship 2024.

Sanjay becomes the first driver from Tamil Nadu to do a full season at this level in the prestigious British GT series.

The 2023 British GT4 title contenders, the Race Lab team, are returning to the class this year with a McLaren Artura shared by Callum Davies and Sai Sanjay. The duo took several GT Cup poles, wins, and podiums together with the same car towards the end of last season in preparation for their British GT graduation. The season consists of seven rounds beginning on March 29 at Oulton Park.

“I am thrilled to kick off my debut international full season in GT racing, competing in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship. It is a significant change from formula cars and I am excited to face the unique challenges that come with this shift as GT Racing is all about endurance,” said the Indian who made a winning debut in the GT cars in October 2023 along with Davies for Race Lab.

The 21-year-old is the 2022 Indian National champion in Formula 2000 added, “Our primary goal is to win the championship. I will be driving for the successful Race Lab team and our collaboration showed promise during the GT Cup Snetterton Finale last year, leaving us eager to tackle the fiercely- competitive British GT series together."

“Being able to proudly represent the Indian flag on the grid adds an extra layer of significance to this journey. It's an honour and a source of immense pride, and I am eager to showcase the strength and spirit of Indian motorsport on the international stage,” he said.

“Having raced together for the first time in 2023, the duo proved their place on the grid and I am confident their success is going to continue into this season,” he added. “The continued improvement shows great promise alongside their commitment and ambitious attitude,” he added.

The Mechatronics student at VIT Chennai, made his motorsports debut in 2015 and became the Rotax Senior Max UAE vice-champion in 2018. He made the switch to formula cars the same year and raced in the LGB Formula 1300 and MRF 1600 championships. All along, he notched up many podiums, dished out many fastest laps, and won the Formula 2000 Indian title in 2022.

Callum said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that includes Sai Sanjay, who we have already shared fantastic results, and to continue with our driver coach Jon Lancaster.”

After the Media day on March 12, the first round is at Oulton Park from March 29 to April 1 followed by Silverstone 500 from April 26 to 28, Donington Park from May 25 to 26, and then the drivers move to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from June 22 to 23. After another round in Snetterton from July 12 to 14, they are scheduled to revisit Donington Park from September 7 to 8 before concluding the season finale at the renowned Brands Hatch on September 28 and 29.