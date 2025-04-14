The Valley Run 2025: Hemanth Muddappa beats World Champion Ricky Gadson

Fifteen-time national champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing outgunned 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson from the USA at The Valley Run 2025, clocking a blistering 9.477 seconds astride a BMW S1000rr, at the Aamby Valley strip on Sunday.

It was the fastest time of mega event.

🚨 #News | Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing stuns 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson of USA at The Valley Run 2025 🚨

👉Hemanth Muddappa is a fifteen-time Indian national motorcycle drag racing champion

👉He clocked a blistering 9.477 seconds astride a BMW S1000rr, at the Aamby… pic.twitter.com/Vdfo9u3Jfi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 14, 2025

The stunning feature race for Superbikes at the Summer Edition of the FMSCI-approved Aamby Valley run between Bengaluru ace Hemanth Muddappa and Gadson, saw the Indian clock the fastest time, 9.477 seconds.

The African-American drag racing icon, laid down a strong run at 9.756 seconds on a Gen3 Hayabusa, but it wasn’t enough to dethrone the reigning Indian king of the strip.

The head-to-head showdown saw Muddappa emerge triumphant and it will go down in history as a defining moment in Indian drag racing.

The crowd erupted into a thunderous applause as Muddappa crossed the finish line with a flawless launch and clean top-end pull, securing not only the bragging rights but also making a global statement.

Speaking after the historic race, Muddappa said: “There’s a lot to learn from a 13-time world champion. Ricky is a legend of the sport. But it’s a very happy and humbling moment for me and my team, Mantra Racing as we beat him today. And yes, these are our home tracks and we know them inside out. The infrastructure in the U.S. and here is very different but that’s racing. Today’s a happy day for India.”

The Superbike category was packed with over 1,000 participants this weekend but it was Muddappa who stole the spotlight with both precision and power.

His performance reaffirmed his dominance on Indian soil, even against world-class challengers.