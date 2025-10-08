Teen Motorsport star Ishaan Madesh scores third consecutive win at Indian F4 C'ship

At just 16, teenage racing sensation Ishaan Madesh has bagged his third consecutive victory at the Indian F4 Championship in Coimbatore, establishing himself as one of India’s most formidable and high-performing young talents in motorsport.

Powered by Duroflex, Ishaan has steadily built his momentum with back-to-back triumphs across championships in the recent months.

Earlier this season, he impressed with a decisive win in Race 2 of the Indian F4 Championship, showcasing the sharp instincts and fearless moves that have become his signature.

He also made his mark at the MRF2000 Championship, where he clinched two victories. These performances laid the foundation for his latest hat-trick victory.

Often referred to as "The Baby Samurai”, Ishaan’s journey of continuous high performance requires dedicated support for both mind and body. Ishaan's ability to show up at his best, race after race, is a reflection of meticulous preparation, optimal recovery, and the restorative rest supported by Duroflex, the sleep solutions expert backing his journey.

Commenting on his win & the partnership, Ishaan said: “It’s been an incredible season so far, with every race teaching me something new and pushing me to perform better. Racing demands focus and energy, and I’ve realised how much good sleep contributes to both. I’m grateful to Duroflex for helping me rest and recover better — that extra boost really makes a difference as I continue to chase my goals this season.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, said:

“True performance is built on the right balance of preparation, recovery, and rest. Ishaan’s remarkable journey exemplifies how quality sleep and resilience go hand in hand in shaping champions. At Duroflex, we are deeply committed to helping India dream better — with their eyes closed and open. We take great pride in empowering athletes like Ishaan and being part of their pursuit of excellence on the global stage.”