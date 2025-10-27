Team BB Racing dominates Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 opener

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 burst into life at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, with Team BB Racing claiming top honours in both international classes during an electrifying opening round. Thousands of fans packed the stands to witness India’s premier franchise-based motorsport league kick off with world-class racing action and roaring energy.

BB Racing’s strong all-round performance earned them the overall team victory on opening night, setting a fierce tone for the season ahead. In the 450cc International Class, Matt Moss (Australia) of BigRock Motorsports rode his Kawasaki to a commanding win after navigating a demanding track layout. Meanwhile, Hunter Schlosser (USA) of BB Racing dominated the 250cc International Class, showcasing precision, control, and explosive pace on his Honda machine.

The 250cc India-Asia Mix category thrilled spectators as Ben Hallgren (Thailand) of Gujarat Trailblazers powered his KTM to victory, capping a night of intense competition and international camaraderie.

Speaking after his victory, Hunter Schlosser said, “The Indian crowd is absolutely wild. The energy here is unmatched! For me, it’s amazing to see how far the league has come. They’re doing all the right things — bringing in world-class riders, building great tracks, and growing the sport the right way. It’s only a matter of time before this turns into something massive. It’s an honour to be part of that journey and to race in front of fans this passionate.”

Former World Champion Jordi Tixier, also representing BB Racing, praised ISRL’s impact on developing young Indian talent, adding, “It’s not easy to grow in this sport. It takes years of learning and refining your technique. What ISRL is doing for Indian riders is incredible because it’s fast-tracking the learning curve. The key is to ride safe, keep improving, and build that base young — that’s how you create champions.”

Mr. Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder of ISRL, expressed pride in the league’s growing influence, stating, “The incredible turnout of over 10,500 fans engaging with riders and teams at the Reise Moto Fan Park shows how strongly the sport is resonating with audiences. India is no longer just a spectator — it’s emerging as a serious contender in global motorsports. Our vision has always been to nurture young riders, inspire the next generation, and put India firmly on the global Supercross map. ISRL isn’t just about racing; it’s about community, culture, and celebrating the spirit of sport.”

The Pune round featured a stellar lineup of international stars and Indian racers, with participation from 36 international athletes representing 21 countries, including Australia, France, the USA, South Africa, and Thailand. Indian riders like Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Prajwal Vishwanath showcased their skills against seasoned global competitors, further underscoring India’s rising profile in motorsports.

With adrenaline-pumping action, fan engagement zones, and a festival-like atmosphere, the ISRL Season 2 opener has set new standards for motorsport entertainment in India. The league now moves to Hyderabad for Round 2 on December 6–7, 2025, before culminating with the grand finale in Kozhikode, Kerala, on December 20–21, 2025.