Sports Ministry initiates talks to bring Formula 1 back to Buddh International Circuit

The Union Sports Ministry has begun preliminary discussions aimed at reviving a Formula 1 race at the Buddh International Circuit, marking a potential return of the global motorsport event to India after more than a decade.

According to sources familiar with the developments, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the circuit in Greater Noida and held meetings with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the state-run authority that currently oversees the facility. The authority took charge of the circuit after the original promoters, the Jaypee Group, ran into financial trouble.

The Indian Grand Prix was part of the Formula 1 calendar for three seasons between 2011 and 2013. Despite strong spectator turnout and international interest, the race was dropped due to taxation disputes and procedural hurdles, bringing India’s brief F1 stint to an end.

According to reports, Centre is keen to see the high-profile sport return, particularly as India already possesses a Grade 1 FIA-certified circuit.

There is also anticipation that the process could gain further momentum if the pending acquisition of the Jaypee Group by the Adani Group is completed, potentially simplifying ownership and operational clarity around the venue.

While taxation concerns related to hosting Formula 1 events remain unresolved, officials believe these issues can be addressed through coordination between central and state authorities.