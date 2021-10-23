Sohil Shah and Ruhaan Alva shine in National Racing Championship

Bengaluru drivers Sohil Shah and Ruhaan Alva won the LGB4 and JK Tyre Novice Cup categories respectively in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Saturday.

Shah waited for the right opportunity to step on the pedal to win the race by a difference of 0.165 seconds ahead of Arya Singh from Kolkata. Teen sensation Alva, well known for his exploits since the age of seven, began the proceedings on a dominant note.

Competing for MSport in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Ruhaan showed poise and purpose after the first race was red-flagged.

After the restart, Alva was fully focussed, not letting the brief stoppage affect him, as he raced without any glitch to clock 14 minutes 22.061 seconds to win the 10-lap race.