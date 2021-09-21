Ruhaan Alva wins the National Karting Championship

Bengaluru racers - Ruhaan Alva, Rohaan Madesh and Nikhilesh Raju - won the three titles on offer in the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship recently.

Alva clinched the Senior title in the NC Racing MSport X30 India class in an emphatic manner while Rohaan Madesh (Junior) and Nikhilesh Raju (Cadet) had to fend off stiff challenge from their rivals to take the top spot.

Local lad Nigel Thomas took the second place in the Seniors section and Zarah Misra the third in the Cadets.

Fifteen year-old Alva (167 points) was in a league of his own, impressing in each of the five rounds that were held under prescribed Covid-19 norms. In Rounds 2, 3 and 4, he won each of the four races that eventually proved to be the difference.



In the final round too, he suffered only one minor setback, taking the second position in the second race. But by then he had already sealed the championship. In the Juniors, Rohaan Madesh (146 points) had to ward off a stiff challenge from Jaden Pariat (134) and younger brother Ishaan (130).

Final championship table:

Cadet: 1. Nikhilesh Raju (Bangalore; 167 points); 2. Arafath Sheikh (Pune; 157); 3. Zarah Misra (Bangalore; 76)

Junior: 1. Rohaan Madesh (Bangalore; 146); 2. Jaden Pariat (Guwahati; 134); Ishaan Madesh (Bangalore; 130)

Senior: 1. Ruhaan Alva (Bangalore; 190); 2. Nigel Thomas (Bangalore; 120); 3. Nirmal Umashankar (Chennai 3).