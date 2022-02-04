Rajiv Sethu impresses with podium finish for Honda SK69 Racing Team

IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team's Rajiv Sethu clinched the second place in Pro-165cc race on the penultimate day of the final round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship on Friday.

Fighting fiercely from the start itself, Rajiv quickly leapt to first place. While continuing to maintain his lead, a small mistake in lap 4 moved him down. However, Rajiv kept his calm and bounced back to finish second. Unfortunately, Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar could not finish the race. On an eventful day, IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R Race 1 closed with Sarthak Chavan, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin P as top contenders.

After an unfortunate crash between 4 out of 9 riders, it was a 4-lap shootout for 5 millennial riders Sarthak, Kavin, Mohsin and Vivek Kapadia and Samuel Martin. Racing his finest from the get-go, Pune's Sarthak finished on top followed by Chennai's Kavin who finished in second place. In a head on battle for third spot, Valanchery's Mohsin moved ahead of Samuel and confirmed the third place on the podium, while Sameul Martin and Vivek Kapadia finished fourth and fifth respectively.



Among others, Vivek Gaurav, Siddesh Sawant and Raheesh Khatri rounded off the podium in race 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R class. The 19-year-old Vivek of Patna made his way to the first position with a comfortable lead of 1.713 seconds, while Siddesh, starting the race from last row, finished second. Giving a tough competition to Siddesh in last few laps was 14-year-old Raheesh Khatri of Mumbai who ultimately secured third place at podium, recording the best lap of 2:07.611.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: "It was an interesting day in the IDEMIRSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150 class where all the riders had improved and new young talent took podium for the first time while clocking the fastest lap time in that category. "We are all geared up to close the season with more power packed performances and optimistically look forward to tomorrows races."

