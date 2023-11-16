National Racing Championship 2023 Grand Finale gets underway this weekend

Racing aficionados are all set for a treat over the weekend as the curtains go up on the Grand Finale of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, the country’s biggest motorsports extravaganza which is scheduled from Nov 17-19 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

With the season already in overdrive, the stage is set for an exciting play for the weekend. It will be a fiercely contested battle between the top racers for the national championship in the premier LGB Formula 4 category and overall championship in JK Tyre Novice Cup, JK Tyre Presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup & JK Tyre Presents 250 Cup.

The Indian make LGB Formula 4 will be the cynosure of all eyes as Ruhaan Alva of MSport aims to put a stop to the domination of the Dark Don Racing and gun for his maiden national championship in the category.The Bengaluru boy has impressed everyone with his determination and skills on the track and is currently at the top of the leaderboard with 52 points. Ruhaan will hope to maintain his good streak and give all others a run for their money.

However, he will also be aware of the challenge that he would face from the Dark Don trio of Arya Singh, Tijil Rao and Diljith TS. They have been in imperious form throughout the first two rounds and maintained a vice-like grip on the championship.

But unfortunately a post-event FMSCI scrutiny after round 2 saw their points get docked and they slipped down the table. Kolkata’s Arya is in second place with 46 points followed by Bengaluru’s Tijil on 35 points and Diljith of Thrissur with 32 points. They are expected to come out with renewed vigor and stamp their authority in the final showdown.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup is also expected to be a fight to the finish too with Momentum Motorsports’ Arjun S Nair sitting pretty at the top of the charts with 44 points. The Bengaluru lad has been in excellent form and has been the best driver by a distance leading the championship.

While he will be expected to continue his great form, he will be wary of Joel Joseph of DTS Racing, sitting in second position with 33 points. Joel of Ernakulam too had shown great precision and one good round can turn the table in his favour. Another Momentum racer Jigar Muni is placed third with 27 points, and will likely be on the leaders’ throat from the first race.

It is not all as the two-wheeler fans will also have a lot in store for them with the riders aiming for supremacy in the JK Tyre Presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup & JK Tyre Presents 250 Cup.

In the JK Tyre Presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, it will be a three-way contest between three Bengaluru boys namely Abhishek Vasudev, Jagadeesh Nagaraj and Ullas S Nanda. Abhishek is leading from the front and has 29 points in his kitty, while Jagadeesh and Ullas are in second and third positions with 25 and 22 points, respectively. With not much of a gap between, it will be exciting to see who holds his nerve and comes out unscathed to take home the top prize.



Sarvesh Hallapa of Hubbali will be the firm favourite to lift the JK Tyre Presents 250 Cup. Sarvesh has been a dominant force throughout the season and is on top with 20 points and just needs to finish the race to win the trophy. The fight for the second and third place will be an intriguing one as Abhinav G of Coimbatore and Aldrin Babu of Chalakudy are tied with 7 points apiece. While first place is virtually out of bounds for them, they will attempt to give their best out there and hope to finish ahead of each other.

The JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship's Grand Finale Round looks to be a perfect cap to an incredible season of motorsport brilliance, with engines roaring and the checkered flag beckoning as India will get its new set of JK Tyre Racing Champions.

