MotoGP apologizes for displaying distorted map of India

One day before its debut, MotoGP got embroiled in controversy as a distorted map of India with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh missing was displayed during the live broadcast of the opening practice session on Friday at Buddha International Circuit, Noida.

The matter was taken up by users on social media resulting in the official social media account of MotoGP issuing a public apology.

Taking to the X (formerly Twitter), MotoGP stated," We'd like to apologize to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country."

"We're excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we're with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit," it added.

FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) president Akbar Ebrahim was sitting in the race control room of BIC when the embarrassing error was brought to his notice.

He criticized the mistake and said it was highly regrettable. Talking about the incident, he said, "It is highly regrettable that an erroneous map of India was broadcast by MotoGP TV today during the telecast of the Grand Prix of India. We are aware that MotoGP has issued a public apology."

"The FMSCI advises its motorsports affiliates to be extremely careful and correct on the depiction of the India Map and Indian Tricolor," said Ebrahim.

India is hosting a motorsport event of this magnitude for the first time since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, which was dropped from the calendar due to financial, taxation, and bureaucratic issues.

Dorna and Fairstreet have signed a seven-year MoU for the MotoGP race in India. The success of the race is important for the organisers with India being the world's largest two-wheeler market.