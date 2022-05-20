Maini Brothers in two global motor racing championships this weekend

Arjun and Kush Maini need no introduction. For the better part of a decade, the Bangalore-based duo have set racing records and paved the way for other Indian racing drivers to follow in their footsteps and compete with the best racing drivers in the world.

Arjun, who switched to GT racing last year, now competes in the DTM series. Entering his second season in the pan European championship, Arjun now races with team HRT in the #36 Mercedes-AMG. Kush meanwhile is still working his way up to Formula 1 and now races in FIA Formula 3 in the #12 MP Motorsports car. The brothers will, for the first time in 2022, compete simultaneously this weekend with Arjun racing at the Lausitzring in Germany and Kush in Barcelona as a support race for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The DTM Championship has changed significantly and features a record line up of 29 Drivers with iconic brands, such as Mercedes-AMG, Audi, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini and Ferrari, now locked in a seven-way championship battle for the Manufacturers' title. The Competition in the series has gone up a few notches with the qualifying and racing action now closer than ever before as experienced at the first round at Portimão. The field is stacked with talent, with multiple World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb the latest in a long line of motorsport legends to try his hand in the series.

Despite finishing the season strongly with his first podium finish at the famed Norisring circuit, Arjun had a difficult start to the season in Portugal, but clearly found the pace in the second race where he made 12 positions after starting 25th.

"I am looking forward to racing at the Lausitzring again, especially because of the banked turn one corner," Arjun commented ahead of the weekend. "It makes the circuit very exciting and different and is a really distinctive feature for a European circuit. I was really quick here last year, but did not get the results I wanted. So, I want to make sure to get some decent results this year. "We have been working hard since Portimão and I am confident that the team will provide me with a good car to fight for positions. Let's see how it goes. I want to thank OSM (Omega Seiki Mobility) for supporting me for a second year."